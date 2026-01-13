Star Copper Reports Balance of Phase 1 Drill Results Extending Supergene Zone Southwest

Drill hole S-055 assays 311m of 0.42% CuEq strengthening overall oxide footprint

VANCOUVER, January 13, 2026 - Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to release the results from Holes S-053, S-054A and S-055 from Summer 2025 Phase 1 drilling (see Figure 1), related exploration activities, and anticipated Phase 2 drill results at its flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia.

Figure 1-Star Main 2025 Phase 1 drilling showing areas of Cu-Au Oxide envelope and supergene enrichment. Star Copper 2026

Highlights

Hole S-053 intersected 81m 0.6% CuEq (0.48% Cu & 0.13 g/t Au) from 12m. Including 51m of 0.86% CuEq (0.69% Cu & 0.20 g/t Au) from 12m. Including 40m of 0.94% CuEq (0.75% Cu & 0.21 g/t Au) from 14m.

Hole S-054A intersected 183m of 0.28% CuEq (0.23% Cu & 0.06 g/t Au) from 26m. Including 108m of 0.36% CuEq (0.29% Cu & 0.07 g/t Au) from 106m. Including 45m of 0.47% CuEq (0.38% Cu & 0.10 g/t Au) from 137m.

Hole S-055 intersected 311m of 0.42% CuEq (0.29% Cu & 0.15 g/t Au) from 18m. Including 218m of 0.46% CuEq (0.30% Cu & 0.17 g/t Au) from 18m. Including 133m of 0.55% CuEq (0.36% Cu & 0.20 g/t Au) from 18m. Including 75m of 0.71% CuEq (0.49% Cu & 0.24 g/t Au) from 18m.



Phase 1 drilling was designed to test the grade/fault relationship to better target and understand the overall orientation and mineralization of the Star Deposit. Drilling was successful in confirming and expanding the supergene footprint by 50 m to the southwest. Overall, the Company is extremely excited about receiving the results from Phase 1 and is eagerly anticipating the balance of the drill results from Phase 2 at Star Main, Copper Creek and Star North.

Company CEO, Darryl Jones notes, "The Star Main results continue to deliver very exciting numbers on a project that already has spectacular copper and gold intercepts. We are working towards building on the vast historic data completed by previous operators to unlock what we believe is a large, nested porphyry model in a mineral rich area of BC. With the Star Main deposit open in multiple directions and to-depth, along with several geophysical targets flanking Star Main (Star West & East - currently undrilled), we feel the 2026 campaign is setup to unlock significant value within the overall Star Project."

Phase 1 drilling expanded the near-surface supergene footprint to the southwest by 50 m in hole S-053, totaling 550m x 500m, confirmed copper mineralization across multiple intrusive phases, and sharpened the structural and alteration framework-particularly along the Star Fault and associated potassic (K-feldspar) alteration corridors. The supergene zone continues to deliver the most exciting early visuals (see news release of August 25, 2025), giving confidence that this could be a potentially larger oxide footprint (See inset photo - Figure 2). With the Star Project holding vast potential in the 1km x 1km Cu-Au oxide zone the Company is extremely excited about the high-grade mineralization that continues northeast and southwest of the supergene zone. The Hypogene mineralization extends well below the 100m depth to well over 400m as reported in the first 3 holes from Phase 1 and is an important element to this deposit. Phase 2 drilling was focused on expanding the oxide zone and testing the transition zone at or near the faults. Hole S-053 extended the supergene mineralization by 50 m to the southwest and then was lost into the fault structures at a depth of 100 m (see Figure 2).

Table 1-Star Main Phase 2 initial results. Star Copper 2026

Drill Hole ID From To Width (m) CuEq Cu (%) Au (g/t) Category S-053 12 93 81 0.6 0.48 0.13 Supergene Including 12 63 51 0.86 0.69 0.2 Supergene And Including 14 54 40 0.94 0.75 0.21 Supergene Drill Hole ID From To Width (m) CuEq Cu (%) Au (g/t) Category S-054A 4 413 408 0.17 0.13 0.04 Hypogene including 106 214 108 0.36 0.29 0.07 Hypogene including 137 182 45 0.47 0.38 0.1 Hypogene Drill Hole ID From To Width (m) CuEq Cu (%) Au (g/t) Category S-055 18 330 311 0.42 0.29 0.15 Hypogene including 18 237 218 0.46 0.29 0.17 Hypogene including 18 152 133 0.55 0.36 0.2 Supergene/

Hypogene including 18 94 75 0.71 0.49 0.24 Supergene

Table 1 Footnotes: (1) Widths reported are drill widths, true thicknesses are unknown. (2) All assay intervals represent length-weighted averages. (3) Copper equivalent (CuEQ) calculations use metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, and Au US$3000/oz., and conceptual recoveries of: Cu 80%, and Au 80%. Conversion of metals to an equivalent copper grade based on these metal prices is relative to the copper price per unit mass factored by conceptual recoveries for those metals normalized to the conceptualized copper recovery. The metal equivalencies for each metal are added to the copper grade. The general formula for this is: CuEQ% = Cu% + ((Au g/t * Au $ g.*Au Recovery) / ( Cu $/t. * 22.046 *Cu Recovery)) (4)

Table 2-Collar Table - UTM Zone 9N NAD83. Star Copper 2026

Hole_ID UTM_E UTM_N ELEV_M AZIMUTH DIP Depth S-053 339722 6458209 1084 260 -83 184 S-054A 339990 6458291 1121 270 -85 413 S-055 6458119 339791 104 270 -85 188

Figure 2-Star Main 2025 Phase 1 drill results cross section. Star Copper 2026

The Company is very excited to report the balance of 2025 drilling in from Phase 2 in the coming months, while taking this time out of the field to build confidence in the geologic model and sharpen the vectoring tools necessary to begin planning the 2026 drill season. With close to 5,000m of drilling completed in 2025, the total drilled on star is approaching 20,000m. With well over $ 10 MM of historic work from previous operators, the company is positioning itself to add value and unlock the vast potential of the Star Project in the golden triangle of BC.

Hole S-053

Hole S-053 was collared on the western flank of Star Main to evaluate the near-surface supergene horizon and underlying hypogene system across a network of discrete structures. The hole intersected overburden to 11.9 m then entered quartz monzodiorite (QMD) cut by multiple fault zones from 32.1 and 64.2m (locally with gouge and fault breccia). From ~12-85 m, core is dominantly transitional oxide (T) with widespread fracture coatings of malachite and azurite, consistent with supergene enrichment focused along structures. Within this horizon, veining is characterized by A-type wispy quartz veinlets with minor sulphides and scattered D-type quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veinlets, including chalcopyrite rich B-type quartz veining at ~60m. Alteration is chiefly quartz-sericite ± clay, with potassic alteration zones expressed as K-feldspar overprint/vein halos from 26-32.1 m and 53.8-55m, the latter within strongly broken core coincident with elevated sulphide intensity. Chalcopyrite occurs chiefly as fine disseminations and in thin quartz-sulphide veinlets and persists below the oxide/transitional profile; the best-developed mineralization occurs from top of hole to 55 metres within the supergene/transitional zone, with continuous mineralized intervals extending to the end of hole at 98m.

Hole S-054A

Hole S-054A targeted the eastern extent of the Star Main system within a coincident magnetic and chargeability high and assessed continuity of copper mineralization reported in historic hole S-025. The hole cut Late Triassic Stuhini Group rocks overprinted chiefly by quartz-sericite alteration, with discrete potassic (potassium-feldspar) halos at ~110 m, 150-179 m, and 361-365 m. Near surface, a transition from oxide facies from surface to 68 m is locally strongest where narrow fault zones occur, consistent with supergene processes focused along structures. Copper was observed principally as chalcopyrite (cpy) in fine disseminations and thin quartz-sulphide veinlets (pyrite generally exceeding cpy), with additional faulting at 185.5-189.3 m, 213-214.3 m, and 219.8-223 m and intervals of brecciation that clarify the structural framework. S-05A was successful in mapping the structural architecture and alteration zoning across the magnetic/chargeability high, refining controls on mineralization that will guide subsequent drilling.

Hole S-055

Hole S-055 is testing the southern margin of the IP chargeability feature within a zone where historic holes S-017 and S-019 intersected near-surface supergene copper mineralization in quartz monzodiorite (QMD). The hole was positioned to confirm mineralized QMD near surface, then probe deeper (200-300 m) through a magnetic high to evaluate the relationship between intrusive phases, potassic alteration, and structurally focused copper (malachite/azurite in the oxide horizon and hypogene chalcopyrite/bornite at depth). This step of the program aims to extend the copper footprint southward and tighten geologic links between oxidation profiles, faulting, and primary sulphide mineralization.

Key Takeaways

Extension of Supergene zone to the Southwest

Phase 2 results still pending from Star Main, Star North and Copper Creek

Aggressive 2026 planning at advanced stage

Updated Geologic modelling underway

To find out more, visit our website and watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/.

Marketing Update

In related news the Company is pleased to announce that it entered into an updated consulting services agreement dated effective as of January 9, 2025 (the "Agreement") with Upswitch Media Corp. ("Upswitch"), to provide the Company with certain marketing and investor relations services to expand awareness of the Company's business and to communicate with the investment community (the "Services").

The Services may include, among other things, engaging copywriters, designing ad content and campaigns promoting the Company, providing translation services, onboarding ad campaigns with publishers, tracking, organizing and executing the Services through testing and analytic studies. The Services will be provided and disseminated through a variety of news and investment community online communications channels and may further include print publications where applicable. Upswitch will commence providing the Services immediately for an initial term of 90 days. Jeff Gillis, the principal of Upswitch, is located at 2709B 43rd Ave., Suite 1013, in the city of Vernon in the province of British Columbia and will act as primary representative and service coordinator. Mr. Gillis may be contacted at 1-604-373-5875 and info@upswitchmedia.com. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Upswitch and Mr. Gillis do not currently own securities in the capital of the Company.

In consideration of the Services, and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Upswitch an aggregate fee of C$1,000,000.

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. One Certified reference material returned values outside ±5% limits in (?6.5%). The lack of consistent bias suggests normal analytical variability for this method (MA200). Blanks and duplicates indicate no contamination or preparation issues. The data is considered suitable for geological interpretation. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

