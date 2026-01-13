New Earth Resources Announces Mobilization of Exploration Plans on its Past-Producing Lucky Boy Uranium Project

Vancouver, Jan. 13, 2026 - New Earth Resources Corp. (CSE: EATH) ("New Earth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of exploration activities on its past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Project, located in Gila County, Arizona. This phase of exploration aims to enhance the understanding of the uranium mineralization within the project area and is expected to begin on or around January 21, 2026.

As stated in the Company's December 16, 2025 news release, the planned exploration program includes comprehensive geological mapping, geochemical surveys, and scintillometer surveys. Further to the previously stated exploration plans, the Company also plans to utilize a handheld XRF analyzer and a handheld LIBS analyzer (see below for more details). These activities are designed to assess the potential uranium resources and further define the geological features within the project site.

Geological Mapping: Detailed geological mapping will be conducted to identify and characterize rock formations, mineralization patterns, and structural features critical to the success of the exploration efforts. Geochemical Surveys: Geochemical sampling will be undertaken to collect data on soil and rock chemistry, which is vital for identifying areas with potential uranium mineralization. Scintillometer Surveys: The use of scintillometers will facilitate real-time measurement of radioactivity in the field. This non-invasive technique will aid in identifying prospective areas for further exploration. Handheld XRF Analyzer and Handheld LIBS Analyzer: These instruments from SciAps give in-field elemental geochemical analysis using X-ray fluorescence and breakdown spectroscopy for elemental analysis, including light elements, giving real time assistance in identifying areas for exploration concentration.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the mobilization of this phase of our exploration program at our past-producing, flagship uranium property, the Lucky Boy Project. With exploration activities commencing imminently, this marks an important step in advancing the project and unlocking its full potential," states Lawrence Hay, CEO of New Earth Resources Corp.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,101 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at newearthresourcescorp@gmail.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Hay"

President and CEO

Tel: 778.317.8754

Email: newearthresourcescorp@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.