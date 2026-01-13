Vanguard Mining to Launch Phase 1 Exploration at Nucleon Uranium Project Along the PLS-Arrow Discovery Corridor

Vancouver, January 13, 2026 - Vanguard Mining Corp. ("Vanguard" or the "Company") (CSE: UUU | OTC: UUUFF | Frankfurt: SL51) is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 1 exploration program at the Nucleon Uranium Project ("Nucleon Project") in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of the world's most prolific uranium-producing regions. The project comprises four highly prospective exploration areas strategically positioned within major uranium discovery and development corridors of the Basin.

The Company has engaged Hardline Exploration Ltd. ("Hardline"), a leading Canadian geological consulting and project management firm, to manage and execute the initial exploration program across the Company's seven mineral claims organized into four highly prospective exploration areas totaling 23,424.90 hectares. The Nucleon Project is located in the heart of the Athabasca Basin, which hosts the highest-grade uranium deposits globally and forms the backbone of Canada's clean nuclear energy supply chain.

David Greenway, CEO of Vanguard Mining Corp., commented: "The Nucleon Project gives Vanguard a commanding position along one of the world's most important uranium discovery corridors, situated near Fission Uranium's Patterson Lake South deposit and NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit, two of the most significant uranium discoveries of the past generation. With over 23,000 hectares in the heart of the Athabasca Basin and no historical modern exploration, this is a genuine blue-sky opportunity. By starting with a disciplined geochemical screening program through Hardline Exploration, we are building a technically sound pathway toward defining high-quality drill targets while managing risk and capital efficiently."

Highly Prospective West Athabasca Discovery Corridor

The western portion of the Nucleon Uranium Project is located along the same regional geological corridor that hosts Fission Uranium's Patterson Lake South (PLS) deposit and NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit - two of the most significant high-grade uranium discoveries made globally over the past two decades.

These deposits have transformed the global uranium supply outlook and confirmed the western Athabasca Basin as one of the most important uranium discovery corridors in the world. The trend continues to attract substantial exploration investment, including ongoing work by CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., highlighting the strong prospectivity of this geological belt.

Vanguard's western Nucleon claims lie within this same a region that has hosted multiple significant uranium discoveries, giving the Company exposure to the same structural and geological controls that have delivered some of the largest uranium deposits in modern history.

Strategic Location and Exploration Model

Each of Vanguard's four priority prospects is situated near or along trend with major Athabasca Basin uranium explorers and producers. Hardline Exploration will integrate regional geological models and publicly available results from nearby discoveries when interpreting Nucleon's geochemical data, ensuring that target generation is aligned with known uranium-bearing structural corridors.

Phase 1 Exploration Program - Winter 2025

Phase 1 will consist of a lake sediment geochemical survey designed to rapidly screen and prioritize uranium-bearing systems across the Nucleon Project. Winter conditions allow frozen lakes to be accessed, enabling efficient collection of sediments that act as natural geochemical traps for uranium and its associated pathfinder elements.

The Phase 1 program will be completed at an estimated cost of C$25,000 and will include:

Systematic lake sediment sampling across all claim blocks

Multi-element geochemical analysis targeting uranium and associated pathfinders

Anomaly mapping and prospect ranking

Selection of high-priority targets for follow-up exploration

Phase 1 program will be used to rank and prioritize the Company's four priority uranium prospects and guide subsequent ground-based exploration activities.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Nucleon four priority uranium prospects In Athabasca Basin

Exploration Program Overview

Vanguard has engaged Hardline Exploration to carry out a structured exploration program across the Nucleon Uranium Project. The first stage of work will focus on rapidly screening the Company's land package and identifying uranium-bearing systems using modern geochemical techniques.

The initial winter program will consist of a lake sediment geochemical survey designed to identify uranium and pathfinder element anomalies across the Company's seven mineral claims. Lake sediments in the Athabasca Basin are a proven exploration tool, as uranium mineralization commonly disperses into nearby lakes through groundwater and glacial processes.

Results from this program will be used to rank and prioritize the Company's four priority uranium prospects and define the most prospective targets for follow-up fieldwork, including ground geophysics, radiometric surveys, and geochemical sampling.

Subsequent exploration activities are expected to include radiometric surveys, geochemical sampling, geophysics, drill target definition, permitting, and First Nations consultation, culminating in the testing of high-priority targets through drilling once targets are sufficiently refined.

To date, no modern exploration has been conducted on the Nucleon mineral claims, providing Vanguard with a rare opportunity to apply contemporary exploration techniques to a highly prospective and underexplored land package.

Vanguard cautions that the presence of uranium mineralization, deposits, or discoveries on properties in proximity to the Company's Nucleon Uranium Project, including those operated by third parties, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties.

About the Nucleon Uranium Project

The Nucleon Uranium Project comprises seven exploration-stage mineral claims totaling 23,424.90 hectares in northern Saskatchewan, Canada, located in the world-class Athabasca Basin, globally recognized as the premier uranium district.

The project is organized into four highly prospective exploration areas, each positioned within or adjacent to major uranium discovery and development corridors:

Western Claims

Located along the same regional trend that hosts Fission Uranium's Patterson Lake South (PLS) deposit and NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit, two of the most important uranium discoveries of the past two decades.

Northern Claims

Situated adjacent to active exploration and development projects operated by ATHA Energy Corp. and Denison Mines, placing Nucleon within a highly active uranium exploration belt.

Eastern Claims

Positioned near major operating and development projects of Cameco Corp. and Orano Canada, two of the world's leading uranium producers.

Central / Nearby Claims

Located within a district that includes historic uranium deposits such as Cluff Lake and Shea Creek, highlighting the long-term uranium endowment of the region.

Together, these four areas provide Vanguard with a district-scale land position situated among some of the world's most successful uranium explorers, developers, and producers.

As of the date of this news release, no significant modern exploration has been conducted on the Nucleon mineral claims, offering substantial upside for discovery through systematic, technology-driven exploration.

About Hardline Exploration Corp.

Hardline Exploration Corp. is a geological consulting and project management company based in Smithers, British Columbia. The company specializes in early- to advanced-stage mineral exploration, offering comprehensive services including geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical program design, data interpretation, and project management. Hardline has a strong track record of executing cost-effective, technically robust field programs across Western Canada.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Segerstrom, a consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Vanguard Mining Corp.

Vanguard Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-value strategic minerals. The Company is currently advancing uranium exploration projects in the United States and Paraguay, with a focus on identifying and developing assets critical to the global energy transition. Vanguard is committed to responsible exploration and value creation through the acquisition and advancement of highly prospective uranium properties.

