Golden Peak Proposes Name Change to BlueBird Battery Metals Corp. and Appoints Peter A. Ball Chairman & CEO

Vancouver, British Columbia / April 4th, 2018 - Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GP) (the "Company" or "Golden Peak") announces that the Board of Directors have approved a change of corporate name to BlueBird Battery Metals Corp. ("BlueBird"), and is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter A. Ball, a current director of the Company, as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hanson for his contribution during his time as CEO and is pleased that he will remain as a director and as a key member of the Company's technical team.

In connection with the proposed name change to BlueBird Battery Metals Corp., the Company has reserved the new trading symbol "BATT" for its common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The name change remains subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

"I am pleased to see Peter join the Company as our Chairman and CEO," commented Alf Stewart, President of Golden Peak. "Peter's 25 years in the mining industry, which includes an extensive career in the capital markets and previous senior level executive roles with multiple resource companies, will be key to assisting the Company as we aggressively focus within the battery metals sector."

Mr. Ball is a mining professional with over 25 years of experience in mining engineering, corporate finance, business development and marketing, and most recently held the position of President and CEO of Redstar Gold Corp. Mr. Ball began his career in the late 1980s, working as a mining engineer and subsequently in various management and senior executive roles for numerous companies, including Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, Echo Bay Mines Ltd., Eldorado Gold Corp., Adriana Resources Inc., Argentex Mining Corp., Century Mining Corp., and Columbus Gold Corp. He currently serves as Vice President Operations for BonTerra Resources Inc. and is a director of several publicly listed companies. Mr. Ball is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines and Georgian Business College.

"I am excited to join the executive team of the Company. As our proposed new name reflects, we intend to become a minerals company offering direct exposure to key strategic raw materials in electric vehicle ("EV") and battery energy storage markets. EVs have recently reached economically attractive price points to the mass market and the mainstream acceptance is expected to drive investor demand for battery metals," stated Mr. Ball. "We intend to pursue a business model that offers direct and long-term leverage to the appreciation in nickel and cobalt pricing, two principal materials in EV batteries."

The Company also advises that it has granted under its stock option plan, incentive stock options to Mr. Ball for the purchase of up to 300,000 common shares at a price of $0.26 per share for a period of three years, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Golden Peak

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GP) is a Canadian publicly listed company focused on the global exploration and development of strategic battery metals projects, primarily cobalt and nickel. Golden Peak's goal is to pursue a business model that offers direct and long-term leverage to the price appreciation in nickel and cobalt, two principal materials in EV batteries. Battery metals are part of an emerging sector with extraordinary potential, whilst cobalt is facing a global supply deficit and exists within a vulnerable supply chain.

On Behalf of the Board of Golden Peak Minerals Inc.

Alfred (Alf) Stewart,

President & Director

