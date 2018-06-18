Rogue Amends Snow White Payment Terms, Resource Report in July

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES



Partnered with Option Holders to shift certain payments to a capped royalty per tonne

Snow White Resource Report is progressing and the planned Resource Report is now expected in late July

TORONTO, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX-V:RRS) (“Rogue” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has entered into an agreement to amend the payment terms (the “Amendments”) for the Company’s previously announced acquisition of the Snow White quartz project, located near Massey, Ontario, Canada (“Snow White” or the “Project”). Rogue acquired the Project in December 2017 from a Sudbury-based prospector (see press releases dated October 20, 2017 and December 14, 2017).

To date, Rogue has made cash payments totalling CAD$50,000. Under the terms of the Agreement, Rogue has agreed to deliver additional cash payments of up to an aggregate of CAD$470,000 upon the earlier of achievement of certain production milestones and the end of 2023 (the “Payment Period”). Rogue has also agreed to make payments equal to a maximum of CAD$355,000 in the aggregate on the basis of $1.00 per tonne of production of silica removed from the Project.

The Rogue common shares to be issued over the Payment Period and the 2% net return royalty remain unchanged from the original acquisition agreement.

M.Plan International Limited (“M.Plan”) continues their preparation of an initial mineral resource estimate for the Main Zone at the Snow White Silica Project and a technical report (the “Resource Report”) that complies with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) will be filed by Rogue in compliance with NI 43-101. M.Plan is a joint venture between Dorfner ANZAPLAN GmbH (“ANZAPLAN”) and Micon International Limited formed specifically to provide consulting services in the specialty minerals sector.

The previously announced drill program (the “Drill Program”) is now complete and the final samples will be submitted for analysis to ALS Canada in Sudbury. Samples have also been delivered to ANZAPLAN’s metallurgical lab in Germany for analysis including further optical sorting and grade analysis. Rogue has used ANZAPLAN for testing quartz since 2016. The optical sorting test work has been completed and ANZAPLAN is nearing completion of the grade analysis which will be incorporated into the Resource Report.

The Company now expects the Resource Report to be completed and filed in late July, varying from the planned announcement in Q2 as presented in Rogue’s 2018 Plan (see press release dated January 9, 2018). Accordingly, an advancement decision in respect of development of the Project (the “Advancement Decision”) will not be made this quarter. The Company continues to push towards an Advancement Decision, both in making all arrangements at the Project to be able to quickly transition into production and in finalizing arrangements with buyers.

“We worked closely with our counterparties and believe that these Amendments are positive for the Company, positioning Snow White for success by deferring some of our payment obligations. Marketing continues in earnest with ongoing meetings with quartz buyers, who are very interested to see the results of the Resource Report, which we now expect to be announced in July”, said Sean Samson, President and CEO of Rogue Resources.

The work completed on Snow White at this stage is preliminary in nature. The risks associated with the Advancement Decision include, without limitation, the possibility that the zone will not be economically or technically viable and/or that development timetables, cost estimates and production forecasts may not be realized. Further, the Advancement Decision is not contingent on any demonstrated economic or technical viability of the Project, whether based on completion of a pre-feasibility study, feasibility study, the Drill Program, the Resource Report or otherwise.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and good grade deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company remains focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec, exploring its other assets, including the gold potential at Radio Hill, and identifying additional projects or mines that meet its criteria.

For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca.

Qualified Person

The Company’s Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Paul is a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

