Avidian Gold Corp. Closes $3,232,500 Tranche 1 of Private Placement

TORONTO, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avidian Gold Corp. (“Avidian” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:AVG) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 17, 2018, it has completed an offering of 6,465,000 units (“Units”) by way of private placement at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of approximately $3,232,500. The offering consisted of a brokered offering (the “Brokered Offering”) led by Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. and including PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Mackie Research Capital Corp. (collectively, the “Agents”), and a concurrent non-brokered offering (the “Non-Brokered Offering” and together with the Brokered Offering, the “Offering”).



Each Unit was offered at a price of $0.50 and is comprised of one common share (a “Common Share”) of the Company and one half of a transferable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.76 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Offering. Additionally, each Warrant will be callable during the 24-month period, at the option of the Company, should the Company's common shares trade above $1.00 for twenty consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange. Subscribers will be notified of the call provision being triggered and will have a 30-day period to exercise the Warrant.

In connection with the Brokered Offering, as compensation for their services, the Agents received a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds from the Brokered Offering and that number of Agents’ warrants (the “Agents’ Warrants”) that is equal to 7% of the total number of Units sold pursuant to the Brokered Offering. Each Agents’ Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 at any time prior to the date that is twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the Agents’ Warrants will expire. In addition to this, in connection with their assistance with the Non-Brokered Offering the Company paid compensation of $34,000 and 60,000 finders’ warrants (the “Finders’ Warrants”) to certain eligible finders. Each Finders’ Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 at any time prior to the date that is twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Units, the Agents’ Warrants, Finders’ Warrants and the securities underlying them will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company expects to close an additional tranche of the private placement in the coming weeks.

Mr. James Polson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company has subscribed for 500,000 Units pursuant to the Offering. Mr. Polson’s participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" under the Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemption from valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The net proceeds from the Offering shall be primarily used for exploration and development at the Company’s Golden Zone and Amanita projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian Gold is a mineral exploration and development company. Avidian Gold holds a 100% interest in the Golden Zone gold-silver-copper project located halfway between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, along the State highway. The Golden Zone property hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au). Avidian Gold also holds a 100% interest in the Amanita gold project located adjacent to Kinross Gold’s Fort Knox mine outside of Fairbanks, Alaska as well as early stage exploration properties in Nevada (USA) and Newfoundland (Canada).

