American Pacific Mining Drills 16 g/t Gold over 1.5 Meters at Tuscarora

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2018 -- American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE:USGD) (FWB:1QC) (OTCPK:USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initial results from the summer drill program at the Tuscarora Gold Project in Elko, Nevada. Highlights from the first five holes are reported below, including high-grade intercepts from the oxide mineralization known as the South Navajo Vein Zone.



Tuscarora Drill Plan Map 2018





Highlight Intercepts

APTU18-009 (RC) intersected 3 meters at 9.39 g/t gold

(including 1.5 meters at 16.0 g/t gold)

(including 1.5 meters at 16.0 g/t gold) APTU18-001 (Core) intersected 1.1 meters at 9.22 g/t gold

APTU18-005 (Core) intersected 0.5 meters at 4.01 g/t gold

Three holes contained intervals of high merit, 001, 005 and 009, with a table of highlight results below.

Type From m To m Interval m From ft To ft Interval ft Au g/t APTU18-001 Core 159.9 165.2 5.3 524.7 542.0 17.3 2.44 APTU18-001 including 159.9 161.1 1.1 524.7 528.4 3.7 9.22 APTU18-002 no significant intervals APTU18-004 no significant intervals APTU18-005 Core 64.0 70.8 6.8 210.0 232.2 22.2 1.58 APTU18-005 including 68.8 70.8 2.0 225.7 232.2 6.5 2.98 APTU18-005 and 68.8 69.3 0.5 225.7 227.5 1.8 4.01 APTU18-005 Core 89.9 91.4 1.5 295.0 300.0 5.0 2.29 APTU18-005 Core 128.0 129.5 1.5 420.0 425.0 5.0 1.36 APTU18-009 RC 198.1 201.2 3.0 650.0 660.0 10.0 9.39 APTU18-009 including 198.1 199.6 1.5 650.0 655.0 5.0 16.00

Eric Saderholm, President of American Pacific Mining, commented: “We are really pleased with these initial results at Tuscarora. We hit the bedrock zone approximately where we anticipated hitting it, and the significant intervals of high-grade are consistent with those seen in previous drill campaigns. It is particularly encouraging to see that hole APTU18-009, where we encountered 3 meters of 9.39 g/t including 1.5 meters of 16.0 g/t gold, was not a twinned hole, but rather was located 60 meters north of previously drilled areas.”

“Assays are pending from eleven remaining holes, and after receiving these we will begin to develop a 3D model and a timeline for Phase 2 drilling,” commented Warwick Smith, CEO of American Pacific Mining. “There is a lot of unexplored acreage at Tuscarora, we look forward to continuing exploration on the Navajo Vein, the East Pediment Zone and between these zones where there is a further chance for gold discovery.”

American Pacific is now in the process of separating out high-grade samples to be re-assayed via Screen Metallic Analysis to compare to the Fire Assay results. In the past, previous operators saw some assays had a wide variance of grade when comparing Fire Assays to Screen Metallic. This is quite common in higher grade vein systems containing coarse gold. Screen Metallic analysis determines the content in both the coarse and fine material after the screening process, whereby the coarse material analysis is done separately, with the fine material usually analyzed in duplicate to achieve an average value. For systems with coarse gold Screen Metallic Analysis can be a more accurate and representative method of analysis. All samples that return 1 gram or better in the fire assay will be re-analyzed using this Screen Metallic method. Screen Metallic and duplicate assay work will be performed by the accredited ALS Global Laboratory.

All assay numbers are reported as un-cut and all intercepts are reported as drill width and are not to be interpreted as true widths.

The Company is also granting 300,000 stock options at $0.25 (5 year expiry term), to consultants of the company subject to exchange approval.

QA-QC Statement

For QA/QC purposes all holes were surveyed using a down-hole survey tool by International Directional Services (IDS) locate in Elko NV. Duplicate and check assays will be run on both lower and higher grade samples using an independent lab, American Assay Laboratories, located in Elko NV. These samples are being chosen from each hole to verify and compare the accuracy of the original assays as results are received from ALS Global. Screen Metallic assays will be done on samples with grades higher than 1 g/t Au.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Us

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

