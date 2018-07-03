Millennial Lithium Corp. Engages WorleyParsons for Feasibility Study at its Pastos Grandes Project

Vancouver, July 3, 2018 - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQX: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has engaged WorleyParsons Chile S.A. to complete a Feasibility Study (FS) on its flagship Pastos Grandes Project in Salta, Argentina.

WorleyParsons is a leading global provider of professional services to the resource and energy sectors, and the complex processing industries. With approximately 25,700 personnel in 112 offices in 42 countries around the globe (including 150 employees in Chile), WorleyParsons has a significant and respected global footprint in the engineering and resources fields. WorleyParsons has over 22 years' experience in the lithium industry including engineering development for lithium production from brines. Past clients in the lithium sector include Millennial Lithium for the Pastos Grandes Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Millennial has engaged WorleyParsons to complete an AACE Class 3 Feasibility Study A on its flagship lithium project, Pastos Grandes, in Salta, Argentina with a projected accuracy for CAPEX and OPEX of +/- 15%. The FS is based on production of 25,000 Tonnes Per Year (TPY) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and is scheduled for completion in Q1 2019. The Agreement to engage WorleyParsons is subject to the completion, on or before July 31, 2018, of a definitive agreement between the parties.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to once again be working with WorleyParsons who bring a wealth of lithium knowledge and experience to our Pastos Grandes Project. WorleyParsons is a leading global engineering firm and has been involved in all aspects of lithium brine operations in Argentina and Chile."

This news release has been reviewed by Iain Scarr, AIPG CPG., Chief Operating Officer of the Company and a qualified person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

To find out more about Millennial Lithium Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@millenniallithium.com.

Millennial Lithium Corp.

"Farhad Abasov"

CEO, Director

