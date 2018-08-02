Premier Gold Confirms New High-Grade Extensions at Mercedes

Drill results include 21.95 m at 36.65 g/t Au and 171.30 g/t Ag

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 2, 2018 /CNW/ - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. ("Premier" or "The Company") (TSX:PG) is pleased to provide an exploration update, including the confirmation of high grade extensions, at the Company's 100%-owned Mercedes Mine, located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. The ongoing 40,000 metre surface and underground drill programs include definition and expansion of the main gold bearing horizons and testing new zones on the property.

Underground drilling at the Rey de Oro deposit, one of several zones being brought into production this year, has confirmed the extension of a high-grade vein system that exhibits some of the best widths drilled to date. Recent highlights include:

UG-R018-002 with 6.21 g/t Au and 101.83 g/t Ag across 16.55 metres

UG-R018-006 with 36.65 g/t Au and 171.30 g/t Ag across 21.95 metres

UG-R018-007 with 8.10 g/t Au and 121.32 g/t Ag across 20.50 metres

UG-R018-008 with 8.33 g/t Au and 67.66 g/t Ag across 9.20 metres

"These high grade results and good widths are similar to our success at the Aida vein zone intersected earlier this year and confirms our belief that substantial potential exists to expand the mine life at Mercedes" stated Charlie Ronkos, Executive Vice-President of Premier. "These initial intercepts suggest a zone with grades well in excess of the current reserve grade at Mercedes".

Rey de Oro

Additional drills are being mobilized to Rey de Oro in order to continue step-out and delineation drilling of this vein extension. These results include some of the widest vein intercepts on the property and are located proximal to recently constructed underground mine workings (see Figure 1 below).

Table 1 summarizes recent intercepts from 2018 drilling at Rey de Oro.

Table 1 – Highlight drill intercepts from the Rey de Oro vein target

Hole ID Coordinates

(m) Azimuth/

Dip Elevation Comment From

(m) To

(m) Intercept

(m) Intercept

True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t)



R18-204D 552166N/3357830E 17/-55 1287

119.20 120.70 1.50 1.40 5.45 16.00

R18-205D 552335N/3357703E 25/-55 1278 Exploration 129.70 134.20 4.50 4.35 2.59 13.33









and 154.22 156.20 1.98 1.70 2.59 6.02

R18-206D 552335N/3357703E 25/-55 1278

150.20 151.20 1.00 0.95 3.55 6.00









and 152.20 154.20 2.00 1.90 3.20 6.00









and 155.20 155.70 0.50 0.50 2.36 9.00

UG-RDO18-001 552166N/3357830E 61/1 1062 Infill 101.95 109.00 7.05 5.45 7.81 71.12









Including 105.00 108.05 3.05 2.75 12.71 86.38

UG-RDO18-002 552082N/3357855E 25/5 1063 Infill 77.80 86.92 9.12 7.15 8.77 259.46









and 88.75 91.50 2.75 1.90 1.23 108.00









and 94.00 110.55 16.55 11.50 6.21 101.83









Including 103.35 106.75 3.40 2.55 20.10 82.08









and 117.43 118.95 1.52 1.20 3.40 31.00

UG-RDO18-003 552082N/3357855E 25/-8 1062 Delineation 74.50 80.60 6.10 4.75 1.64 146.50









and 85.20 88.35 3.15 3.10 1.76 102.00









and 105.00 108.05 3.05 2.90 1.76 102.00

UG-RDO18-004 552082N/3357855E 41/5 1062 Delineation 74.50 80.00 5.50 4.25 1.55 93.90

UG-RDO18-006 552082N/3357855E 8/3 1062 Delineation 89.15 111.10 21.95 15.50 36.65 171.30









Including 89.15 105.70 16.55 11.10 47.94 200.16









and 141.60 149.22 7.62 5.25 3.46 42.59









and 161.42 164.90 3.48 2.45 3.07 5.00

UG-RDO18-007 (1060) 552049N/3357880E 230/4 1060 Infill 62.53 83.06 20.53 18.55 8.10 121.32







Including 70.15 73.20 3.05 2.90 14.91 107.87









Including 79.30 81.80 2.50 2.35 30.70 165.50









and 88.75 92.30 3.55 3.30 2.78 40.00









and 94.55 96.07 1.52 1.45 2.49 19.00

UGRDO18-008 (1060) 552049N/3357880E 22/-4 1060 Infill 86.92 88.45 1.53 1.40 2.65 37.00









and 91.35 100.55 9.20 6.75 8.33 67.66









Including 94.55 97.60 3.05 2.75 16.10 113.45









and 121.50 123.10 1.60 1.46 2.97 9.00



Aida

A surface and underground drill program is underway to define the high-grade Aida target that is located to the west of the main Mercedes vein (see Figure 2) and proximal to existing mine workings. Broad zones of mineralization have returned multiple high-grade intercepts as highlighted in Table 2.



Table 2 – Highlight drill intercepts from the Aida target

Hole ID Coordinates

(m) Azimuth/

Dip Elevation Comment From

(m) To

(m) Intercept

(m) Intercept

True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag (g/t)



-864D 549003N/3355797E 202/-46 1176 Infill 93.50 95.00 1.50 1.45 2.79 11.00









and 96.50 99.08 2.58 2.37 2.40 41.18









and 100.17 104.50 4.33 3.35 3.12 43.25









and 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.90 2.54 9.00









and 135.50 141.50 6.00 4.05 12.04 8.91









Including 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.90 52.50 13.00









and 167.00 170.00 3.00 2.47 4.84 38.50

M18-865D 549004N/3355798E 212/-48 1176 Infill 94.50 95.00 0.50 0.45 2.96 12.00









and 95.85 98.85 3.00 1.90 3.92 36.75

M18-866D 549004N/3355798E 212/-48 1176 Infill 83.50 84.25 0.75 0.62 1.84 24.00









and 84.25 85.68 1.43 1.40 3.77 27.47

M18-867D 548910N/3355750E 70/-60 1141 Infill 60.45 62.20 1.75 1.00 2.77 45.71









and 66.10 67.00 0.90 0.70 2.10 28.00









and 74.20 75.40 1.20 0.90 3.65 57.00

M18-869D 548814N/3356240E 219/-54 11615

245.35 246.35 1.00 0.80 3.08 8.00









and 248.35 249.35 1.00 0.80 1.96 7.00

M18-870D 548834N/3356265E 218/-54 1174 Infill 292.25 296.25 4.00 2.85 9.45 40.85









Including 293.25 295.20 1.95 1.42 15.69 50.70

M18-883D 54882N/3356048E 214/-50 1158 Infill 93.00 94.68 1.68 1.15 11.92 12.67









Including 93.45 94.68 1.23 0.91 15.85 10.00

M18-884D 548854N/3356048E 229/-58 1158 Infill 105.45 107.45 2.00 1.01 5.79 4.50









Including 106.45 107.45 1.00 0.80 11.20 4.00

M18-887D 548800N/3358262E 150/-45 1145 Infill 163.20 164.15 0.95 0.75 9.30 57.63









Including 163.20 163.70 0.50 0.40 17.35 51.00

M18-888D 548814N/3356240E 219.50/-45 1164 Infill 200.20 207.85 7.65 4.45 8.80 16.72









Including 202.40 204.20 1.80 1.00 24.11 19.44

M18-892D 548805N/3356198E 214/54 1169 Infill 199.43 207.80 8.37 5.10 3.71 27.40









Including 205.30 207.80 2.50 1.85 5.69 27.40

M18-893D 548911N/3355915E 216/-54 1155 Infill 106.30 107.20 0.90 0.75 4.43 48.00

M18-894D 548911N/3355915E



Infill 76.20 80.58 4.38 2.55 5.26 152.06

M18-895D 548911N/3355915E 228/-50 1155 Infill 129.80 132.18 2.38 1.45 4.33 91.16









Including 131.30 131.85 0.55 0.40 13.40 113.00









and 151.30 152.30 1.00 0.65 1.74 40.00









and 153.50 154.30 0.80 0.60 4.23 46.00

M18-896D 548916N/3355968E 217/-46 1158 Infill 144.43 146.20 1.77 1.35 2.48 49.59

M18-897D 548916N/3355968E 228/-53 1158 Infill 160.30 163.30 3.00 1.95 5.06 81.66









and 167.30 169.30 2.00 1.45 2.68 81.50









and 171.30 174.56 3.26 2.05 2.64 136.25

M18-898D 549004N/3355797E 234/-59 1178 Infill 108.70 113.20 4.50 2.75 3.65 53.33

M18-899D 549004N/3355797E 155/-77 1178 Infill 95.20 117.70 22.50 14.55 12.11 25.74









Including 111.46 116.20 4.74 3.15 45.88 24.34









and 132.20 135.08 2.88 1.35 5.11 37.30



The 2018 drill program will also test for extensions of the known vein systems, and for new target areas on the property. The primary target areas are as follows (see Figure 2):

Drilling at the Axis target located to the west of the main Mercedes vein, has discovered a broad zone of low-grade mineralization with assays of up to 0.64 g/t Au and 0.79 g/t Ag across 31.5 metres; Once the drift has been sufficiently established in H2 2018, drilling is expected to begin on the Marianas vein, located along the main Mercedes vein trend; and Continued definition and step-out drilling at Diluvio and Lupita that were recently brought into production.

Production at Mercedes is expected to be weighted to the second half of the year owing to changes in the mining methods, the required additional drilling at the new Diluvio deposit and delays in permitting associated with the ventilation raise at Rey de Oro. Stope mining has commenced at Diluvio and the ramp up in production from Rey de Oro continues. As a result of these initiatives, monthly production in July has been the best so far in 2018.

Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold producer and respected exploration and development company with a high-quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Stephen McGibbon, P. Geo., Executive Vice-President, Corporate and Project Development, is the Qualified Person for the information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mercedes assay results are from core samples sent to ALS Chemex, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory in Lima, Peru or Vancouver, British Columbia, for preparation and analysis utilizing both fire assay and ICP methods. For a complete description of Mercedes's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures refer to the technical report for the Mercedes Mine dated April 18, 2018 (effective date December 31, 2017), entitled "Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico."

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, timing of geological reports and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in Premier's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Premier disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise­­­­, except as required by law.

