Durango Reports Visible Gold Grains in Till Assay Results at Windfall

Vancouver, October 25, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") reports that further to its news of October 19, 2018, Durango has received assay results on the till samples taken while completing its induced polarization ("IP") survey on its North and East claim blocks at Windfall Lake.

The IP survey conducted in September 2018 targeted three areas on three different claim blocks, and while the survey was underway, 15 till samples were taken and submitted for assay. Each of the 15 till samples have returned visible gold grains.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "Durango's Windfall Lake claims are gaining momentum and are becoming more compelling with 100% of the till samples tested in September containing visible gold grains. The location and size of Durango's claims in the area, coupled with the recent positive high priority IP results, position Durango for discovery in the Windfall Lake Gold Camp. The Windfall Lake Gold Camp has consolidated tremendously over the past few months and Durango remains poised to advance the 11,000 hectares of strategically located property in the area."

East Block

Earlier this year, Durango discovered gold in the till immediately adjacent to Osisko Mining Inc.'s ("Osisko") (TSX.V-OSK) claims on Durango's East block of claims which hosts the highest priority IP target. The IP survey analysis deemed this target to be of high interest for gold exploration and recommended immediate follow up field work. Eleven till samples were collected in this area and returned calculated gold values ranging from 33 ppb to 529 ppb, with the average being 205 ppb gold ("Au").

These results are particularly interesting for Durango when coupled with the previous results in the area as it reveals a gold trend for over 5km in length subparallel to the main fault system which supports the IP survey results. One of the samples returned nine pristine gold grains which suggests that the gold has travelled a very short distance from its source. Forty-two (42) pristine gold grains reported values of 2,184 ppb Au (2.184 g/t) were obtained in the same area as announced in Durango's news release on July 23, 2018. One kilometre south of the area with the pristine gold grains till assays returned 32.5 ppb, 28.7 ppb and 17.5 ppb Au. These results, combined with the direction of the glacial movement, clearly indicate great potential for the East claim block.

Northwest Block

Two targeted surveys are in direct contact with Osisko claims and cross cut by NE-SW fault systems striking towards the reported Windfall Lake main mineralized system. On May 30, 2018 Durango announced results of a till program completed on the Northwest claims and assays reported gold anomalies in the till ranging from 5 ppb to 3,480 ppb Au. Two till samples taken in this region during the IP survey returned calculated values of 25 ppb and 51 ppb Au and visible gold grain counts of 31 and 21, respectively.

Southeast Block

Two till samples were taken from the Southeast block and returned 50 and 56 visible gold grains with calculated values of 27 ppb and 89 ppb Au, respectively. In June of this year, a grab sample was obtained from this claim block and returned 22 ppb Au.

The technical contents of this news release were approved by Mr. George Yordanov, a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically situated group of properties totaling over 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake Gold Camp in the Abitibi Region of Quebec. The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada and is currently one of the highest-grade resource stage gold projects in Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

George Aizpurua, VP of Communications

First Canadian Capital Corp.

Telephone: 416.742.5600 or 647.500.2389

Email: gaizpurua@firstcanadiancapital.com

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, commencement and completion of exploration, positive exploration results, and raising additional capital for exploration expenditures, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to its prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

