Ardiden Ltd: High-Grade Lithium Results Support Growth at North Aubry

Perth, Australia - Canadian-focused lithium explorer and developer, Ardiden Ltd. ("ADV" or "the Company") (ASX:ADV), is pleased to announce further high-grade lithium results from its highly-prospective North Aubry prospect, located within the Company's 100% owned flagship Seymour Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.HIGHLIGHTS:- Ardiden continues to successfully progress the Resource expansion and exploration drilling program with 22 drill holes completed since August 2018- Significant results from the next six drill holes ASD006 to ASD011, with a large number of results delivering intercepts in excess of 3% Li2O:o ASD006: 9.01m @ 1.70% Li2O from 150.64m;o ASD007: 8.58m @ 1.31% Li2O from 162.42m;o ASD009: 27.46m @ 1.90% Li2O from 208.76m;o ASD010: 23.98m @ 1.54% Li2O from 212.10m;-- Including 0.55m @ 5.67% Li2O from 214.75m; ando ASD011: 37.61m @ 1.95% Li2O from 224.92m.- Majority of drill holes have intersected multiple spodumene bearing pegmatites, with indications that a number of pegmatites are thickening at depth- The continued success and high-grade results at North Aubry underpin the premium quality of the lithium mineralisation at Seymour Lake- The ongoing success and high-grade results from the Resource expansion and exploration drilling program, demonstrates the potential to significantly increase the Mineral Resource at North Aubry and the overall size and scale of Seymour Lake*Note: stated lengths of intersections are down-hole lengths and the true thickness of the intersected pegmatites is not yet known and requires additional drilling to determine actual true thickness.The on-going success of the current Resource expansion and exploration drill program continues to provide Ardiden with a high-level of confidence towards Seymour Lake, as the Company continues to work towards its primary focus of substantially growing the project in both size and scale.Commenting on the high-grade lithium results from the Resource expansion drilling program at North Aubry, Ardiden CEO and Executive Director, Brad Boyle stated: "Ardiden is extremely pleased with the latest assay results from North Aubry which have identified lithium grades of up to 5.67% Li2O (ASD010). These results along with previous results from the drill program, highlight the significant potential of North Aubry to be an integral component in the definition of an upgraded Mineral Resource at Seymour Lake."THE RESOURCE EXPANSION DRILLING PROGRAMThe current drill program was designed to test and evaluate the down dip continuity of the North Aubry pegmatite, and the excellent results which have been produced thus far have vindicated the Company's decision to aggressively explore this exciting prospect.The potential to significantly increase the Seymour Lake project in size and scale continues to be enhanced with the majority of drill holes completed thus far intersecting multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatites at various depths.The impressive assay results obtained from the latest drill-holes (ASD006 - ASD0011), which included a significant number of results in excess of 3% Li2O (refer to Appendix 2), combined with previous assay results, continue to provide Ardiden with a high-level of confidence in the consistency and high-quality nature of the lithium mineralisation present at Seymour Lake.The ongoing success and delivery of high-grade lithium from the current drill program continues to reinforce the Company's strategic approach to the Seymour Lake project. Defined by its high-quality lithium mineralisation, upside in expansion potential and exceptional metallurgical results, Ardiden continue to focus on growing Seymour Lake into a world-class, high-grade lithium project.SEYMOUR LAKE WORK PROGRAMThe current Resource expansion drill program will continue to target a number of highly-prospective drill targets at North Aubry in order to test the size and orientation of pegmatites that surround the North Aubry prospect. The company believes there is potential to discover additional spodumene mineralisation that will add to the overall size and scale potential of the North Aubry Mineral Resource.Once the current phase of the drilling program defines the outer perimeters of the North Aubry pegmatite, Ardiden will then move on to drill test the multiple drill targets between North Aubry and South Aubry, which were identified earlier this year through the field mapping and GPR survey.Additionally, as previously announced on 27 September 2018 in drill holes ASD002 - ASD005, the current drill program will also incorporate drill testing of the extensions and consistency of the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes, that are overlying the main North Aubry pegmatite.Ardiden looks forward to providing further market updates as the drilling program progresses over the coming weeks.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/AEM6538F





Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.





