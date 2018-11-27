Rumble Resources Ltd: Braeside Project Results - Regional Scale Base Metal System

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of only the second regional RC drill program at Rumble's flagship Braeside Project, which has discovered significant high-grade lead and wide zones of barium. Furthermore, the exploration results have defined four systems of mineralization that are associated with a large porphyry related polymetallic vein system with mineralization over a strike length of 35km and up to 6km in width.The new interpretation of the porphyry related geological model has identified a preserved, near complete porphyry to epithermal system, which is a rare discovery for Archaean age rocks. The exploration model is based on the results and interpretation of geology, alteration and mineralization from the RC drilling completed - see image 11 in link below.The exciting new development has significantly upgraded the Braeside Project to a regional scale base metal system located in the East Pilbara/Paterson region known for large scale deposits - see Image 1 in link below.Rumble will now be targeting large Cu-Au disseminated porphyry deposits along with high grade base metal vein/breccia pipe and epithermal Pb-Zn-Ag-In+/- Au deposits. Rumble understands that to have three deposit type targets at one project is a unique occurrence, providing Rumble shareholders with significant exposure to exploration results and discovery.Rumble will now be fast tracking exploration towards the next stage of drilling, following up the significant results along with numerous high order targets from the new interpreted model and recent CSIRO study. These targets have the potential for large-scale base-metal mineralisation with gold. An example is a significant large-scale Cu-Au drill ready target at Image 12 in link below.Brett Keillor, Technical Director, commented;"The discovery of broad zones of barium related alteration with elevated copper and gold at Barium Ridge and Sugar Ramos has advanced the porphyry related polymetallic vein deposit model. More importantly, regional lateral metal zonation has been established, which highlights the porphyry to epithermal deposit type continuum. Braeside now has potential for copper-gold disseminated/sheet vein type mineralisation associated with the peripheral zone to a porphyritic intrusion along with polymetallic vein/breccia and epithermal type deposits.The Braeside Project represents a preserved, near complete porphyry to epithermal mineralising system. The next exploration stage will include testing this hypothesis along with other high priority targets that have been generated".RC Drilling Programme and ResultsRumble has completed only the second ever RC drill program on the Braeside Project for a total of 61 (sixty-one) slimline RC drill-holes, for 5128m, testing 13 targets/prospects over a strike of 35 km and up to 6 km in width. The drill-holes were designed to test up to four mineralization styles within extensive, highly mineralized altered structures.The targets/prospects (see image 2 for targets/prospects) tested by the drilling are predominantly high-grade base metal geochemical anomalies that have been defined by extensive surface exploration conducted by Rumble within the current field season (commenced April 2018).Most of the targets had not been drill tested previously and were relatively shallow holes.Significantly the mineralisation is interpreted to represent four deposition levels along multiple strike extensive fractures associated with deep lying porphyry systems.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LN098X37





About Rumble Resources Ltd:



Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Source:



Rumble Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au