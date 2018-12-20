Diamond Fields Announces First Diamond Shipment from Namibia

Vancouver, December 20, 2018 - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the shipment of a 25,151.60 carat parcel of diamonds, gross weight unpolished rough diamonds as endorsed in the relevant Kimberley Process Certificate issued by the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The diamonds were recovered from the ML111 licence offshore Namibia during the first 25 days of mining, between November 11, 2018 and December 5, 2018. The shipment, the first since mining restarted, has been sent to Europe for independent valuation, deep-boiling and initial sorting in preparation for sale.

Mining at ML111 is expected to continue until the middle of January 2019 before a review of initial operational performance is undertaken as per the announcement of October 3, 2018. The initial six months (non-continuous) mining program is then expected to recommence later in 2019.

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.



SIGNED: "Sybrand van der Spuy"



Sybrand van der Spuy, CEO and Director

Contact: +27 78 4558700



Michael Oke/Andy Mills: +44 20 7321 0000

Aura Financial LLP: www.aura-financial.com

Notes to Editors:

Diamond Fields Resources ("DFR") is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company with assets in Madagascar and Namibia. In Madagascar, DFR is developing the Beravina Project, an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and near a state road. In Namibia, International Mining and Dredging Holdings (Pty) Limited is undertaking an initial six month (non-continuous) offshore diamond mining program on DFR's ML 111 licence area. The ML 111 concession has a ten year mining licence, effective until 4 December 2025, and lies within Luderitz Bay between Diaz Point in the south and Marshall Rocks in the north and at depths of 15 to 70 metres.

Website: www.diamondfields.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.



Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in Diamond Fields' periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Diamond Fields does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law.