Brunswick Resources Sells Lake Irène Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Jan. 11, 2019 - Brunswick Resources Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Brunswick”) (TSX-Venture Exchange: BRU) is pleased to announce the sale of the Irene Lake property to TomaGold Corp. Inc. (“Tomagold”) (TSXV-LOT). The Irene Lake Property is located in the northwestern region of the Province of Quebec at approximately 45 kilometers southwest of the Chibougamau mining camp. The properties are located contiguously and to the west of the Monster Lake Project of TomaGold and Iamgold, in the Chibougamau Mining camp.



The Irene Lake property consists of 14 mining claims. Brunswick will received an amount of $65,000 for the 14 mining claims. There is a 2% existing NSR on the claims.

Christian Dupont, P. Eng., is the qualified person responsible of the information contained in this press release.

Brunswick Resources Inc. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (BRU).

