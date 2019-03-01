Montego Resources Initiates Internal Investigation into Former Management and Appoints Rakesh Malhorta as CFO and Director

Vancouver, March 1, 2019 - Montego Resources Inc. (CSE: MY; FRA: 4MO1) (the "Company" or "Montego") announces that it has initiated an internal investigation into former management of the company over the last 3 years. The board has also terminated Anthony Jackson as CFO, and appoints Rakesh Malhotra as CFO and Director of the company. The board has also appointed Adam Cegielski as Corporate Secretary, replacing Von Rowell Torres.

Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, B.Com (Honors), CPA, (Illinois, USA), CPA, CA (Canada), FCA (1) has over 25 years of experience in accounting, finance and internal controls, including senior management positions in publicly traded and private companies and serves as the Chief Financial Officer and as a Consultant to various public companies listed in both Canada and the USA. He started his career working for a large accounting firm A.F Ferguson & Co. (Indian correspondent for KPMG).

About Montego Resources Inc.

Montego's flagship property is the Taylor silver project located 16 miles southeast of Ely, Nev. The Taylor project is an advanced-stage silver-gold target located southeast of Ely, Nev., with access from a maintained mine road. Mineralization there is a Carlin-style, bulk silver-gold epithermal, high-silica, low-sulphide replacement deposit in flat-lying Devonian-age silty carbonate rocks. The land package comprises 131 unpatented lode claims, five unpatented mill site claims and four patented claims, all covering approximately 2,166 acres.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Montego Resources Inc.

"Adam Cegielski"

Chief Executive Officer

