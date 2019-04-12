Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Results From General Meeting

06:25 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 12, 2019 - In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the following information is provided to the Australian Securities Exchange in relation to resolutions passed by members of Cardinal Resources Ltd..

Resolution Decided
by a show
of hands
(S) or poll (P)		 Total number
of proxy
votes
exercisable by
proxies
validly appointed		 Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the
appointments specified that: -
The proxy is
to vote for the
resolution		 The proxy is
to vote
against the
resolution		 The proxy is to
abstain/excluded
on the resolution		 The proxy
may vote at
the proxy’s
discretion
1 S 203,799,854 111,179,347 92,270,807 7,400,000 349,700
2 S 203,799,854 111,179,347 92,270,807 7,400,000 349,700

Note: Resolution numbers in this table refer to the resolution numbers in the Notice of General Meeting dated 5 March 2019.

Further details on the matters voted upon at the Meeting can be found in the Company’s Meeting materials, including the management information circular dated 5 March 2019, which are accessible under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:

Archie Koimtsidis Alec Rowlands
CEO / MD IR / Corp Dev
Cardinal Resources Ltd. Cardinal Resources Ltd.
P: +61 8 6558 0573 P: +1 647 256 1922
Peta Baldwin / Andrew Rowell
Cannings Purple
E: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au
P: +61 455 081 008 (PB) / +61 400 466 226 (AR)

Disclaimer
This ASX / TSX press release has been prepared by Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ABN: 56 147 325 620) ("Cardinal" or the "Company"). Neither the ASX or the TSX, nor their regulation service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains summary information about Cardinal, its subsidiaries and their activities, which is current as at the date of this press release. The information in this press release is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete nor does it contain all the information, which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in Cardinal.

By its very nature exploration for minerals is a high‐risk business and is not suitable for certain investors. Cardinal’s securities are speculative. Potential investors should consult their stockbroker or financial advisor. There are a number of risks, both specific to Cardinal and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance of Cardinal and the value of an investment in Cardinal including but not limited to economic conditions, stock market fluctuations, gold price movements, regional infrastructure constraints, timing of approvals from relevant authorities, regulatory risks, operational risks and reliance on key personnel and foreign currency fluctuations.

Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded and subject to applicable law, each of Cardinal’s officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this press release and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this Announcement or any error or omission here from. Except as required by applicable law, the Company is under no obligation to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this press release or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information. Recipients of this press release should make their own independent assessment and determination as to the Company’s prospects, its business, assets and liabilities as well as the matters covered in this press release.


