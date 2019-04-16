Gespeg Reports Results of DNA Canada Inc. Shareholders Vote for Acquisition of Montauban Project

SASKATOON, April 16, 2019 - GESPEG COPPER RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”), is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting (the “AGM”), the shareholders of DNA Canada Inc. voted overwhelmingly in favor of the transaction with Gespeg, as was announced on January 31, 2019.



Approval of the DNA shareholders was a one of the requirements to complete the transaction and the Letter of Agreement (the “of Agreement”) with DNA Canada Inc. (“DNA”) pursuant to which Gespeg shall acquire from DNA the following assets:

152 mining claims and 1 mining concession located in the Montauban and Chavigny townships, in the county of Portneuf, in the province of Québec (the “Property”);

the building, immovables and other assets and permits located on, or with respect to the Property,

the rights and obligations of DNA pursuant to the Option Agreement dated December 5, 2018 between DNA and Osisko Metals Inc. with respect to the Property (see DNA press released of December 12Th, 2018).

Sylvain Laberge President “We are pleased by the results of DNA Shareholders vote and the confidence they give Gespeg to bring the Montauban project forward. I invite all shareholders to register via our new website www.gespegresources.com to receive the press release and future news.”

The final completion of the transaction requires a revised and amended NI43-101 of the already filed Report as well as the final approval of the TSX-V. The Company has completed its work on the updated and amended NI 43-101 report and it is with the TSX-V for final review.

About Gespeg: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in underexplored regions “Montauban, Gaspé, Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

