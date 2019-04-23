Ardiden Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) completed an updated Mineral Resource estimate at Seymour Lake resulting in an aggregate Mineral Resource of 4.83Mt @ 1.25% Li2O and 186ppm Ta2O5 reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012)The upgraded Mineral Resource is comprised of:o North Aubry Deposit- Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.13Mt @ 1.29% Li2O & 210ppm Ta2O5- Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7Mt @ 1.5% Li2O & 189ppm Ta2O5o South Aubry Deposit- Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.Mt @ 0.8% Li2O & 128ppm Ta2O5- The upgraded estimate represents a 400% increase from the previously reported Maiden Mineral Resource of 1.23Mt @ 1.43% Li2O (October 2017)- Significant spodumene mineralisation extends beyond the defined Mineral Resource of the North Aubry Lithium DepositMANAGEMENT TRANSITION- Ardiden Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Brad Boyle resigned during the quarter- The Board has appointed an experienced Geologist and Mining Executive, Mr Rob Longley as Chief Executive OfficerCASH BALANCE at 31 March 2019- Total AUD Equivalent: A$3.689mTo view the full quarterly report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/A7F71LQ8





