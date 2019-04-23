Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Ardiden Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

01:08 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) completed an updated Mineral Resource estimate at Seymour Lake resulting in an aggregate Mineral Resource of 4.83Mt @ 1.25% Li2O and 186ppm Ta2O5 reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012)

The upgraded Mineral Resource is comprised of:

o North Aubry Deposit

- Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.13Mt @ 1.29% Li2O & 210ppm Ta2O5

- Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7Mt @ 1.5% Li2O & 189ppm Ta2O5

o South Aubry Deposit

- Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.Mt @ 0.8% Li2O & 128ppm Ta2O5

- The upgraded estimate represents a 400% increase from the previously reported Maiden Mineral Resource of 1.23Mt @ 1.43% Li2O (October 2017)

- Significant spodumene mineralisation extends beyond the defined Mineral Resource of the North Aubry Lithium Deposit

MANAGEMENT TRANSITION

- Ardiden Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Brad Boyle resigned during the quarter

- The Board has appointed an experienced Geologist and Mining Executive, Mr Rob Longley as Chief Executive Officer

CASH BALANCE at 31 March 2019

- Total AUD Equivalent: A$3.689m

To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/A7F71LQ8



About Ardiden Ltd:

Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.



Source:

Ardiden Ltd.



Contact:

Investors: Neil Hackett Ardiden Ltd. Tel: +61-8-6245-2050 Media: Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko Citadel-Magnus Tel: +61-8-6160-4900


Ardiden Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.ardiden.com.au


