Argent Minerals Limited: March 2019 Quarter Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) (Argent, or the Company) is pleased to report its activities and cash flow for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.Highlights:- Maiden drilling programme commenced at Pine Ridge - first drilling in 20 years.- Six holes (800 metres) testing depth and strike extensions of historical high-grade mineralisation.- Historical intersections include 21 m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 50 m including 1 m @ 62.9 g/t Au from 59 m (PR010).- Regulatory approval for Kempfield drilling programme granted - seven holes will be gold-focussed.- Seven diamond holes will test the gold-copper footwall domain and the potential feeder zone, including the recently confirmed historic Kempfield Copper Mine.- Non-core tenements under review for divestment as Argent pursues gold-focussed strategy.- Cash $833,678 as at 31 March 2019.- Private placement completed 30 April 2019, raising $641,218 before costs.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8SI2NYL2





Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) is an Australian publicly listed company with a 100% interest in a silver/gold project at Kempfield NSW. Work is underway on the preparation of an EIS and a feasibility study for the first stage of the project which will involve heap leaching some 8.8 million tonnes of mainly oxide and transitional material to produce over 9.5 million ounces of silver and 15,000 ounces of gold over a 5 year mine life. Argent is also earning up to a 70% interest in two other NSW projects - gold at West Wyalong and base metals at Sunny Corner.





