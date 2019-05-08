Voyageur Announces the Closing of a $240,651.52 Private Placement

CALGARY, May 08, 2019 - Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSXV-VM) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of $240,651.52 (3,210,687 units) of its non-brokered private placement (“Private Placement”) announced on April 25, 2019. After this issue, the Company will have 57,183,806 shares issued and outstanding. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.



Charles Littlejohn, a director of the Company, purchased 990,021 units under the first tranche and his participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed in the Private Placement nor the consideration to be received for those securities, in so far as the Private Placement involves Mr. Littlejohn, meet the required thresholds. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the first tranche as the details of the Private Placement and the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing of the first tranche and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

Securities issued on this closing shall be subject to resale restrictions until September 7, 2019. The placement consists of units priced at $0.075 each, with each unit consists of 1 share and one warrant exercisable at $0.15 for two years from closing. The warrant also contains an acceleration clause, in that if the shares trade at or more than $0.20 the warrant holders may receive a 30 day notice to exercise.

The Company paid finder’s fees of $16,640.00 and issued 221,687 broker warrants.

About Voyageur Minerals

Due to the results of the Company’s drilling, and the high grade, of the Francis Creek deposit, the Company has chosen to pursue the barium contrast market.

To enter the barium contrast market the Company recognized that it needs the expertise required for the pharmaceutical market. To achieve this the Company has recently signed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with Chief Medical Supplies Ltd. (“CMS”) which is a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of numerous medical & pharmaceutical products to both the agricultural industry and the health industry, to form a joint venture between Voyageur and CMS for the manufacturer and distribution of barium contrast solutions.

Voyageur is a Calgary based company which owns 100% interest in three barium sulfate ("Barite") deposits including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite and pharmaceutical market place, and interests in two high grade lithium brine projects in Utah, USA.

Voyageur's business plan is to enter the pharmaceutical market, with the high grade barite deposit discovered at Frances Creek, BC, Canada, while it continues exploration for critical and strategic minerals.

For further information, please contact:

John Rucci Brent Willis Steven R. Livingston President & CEO Chief Operating Officer VP Finance (403) 383-8588 (587) 779-6166 (403) 471-1659 jrucci@voyageurminerals.ca brent@voyageurminerals.ca steve@voyageurminerals.ca

