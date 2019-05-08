K92 Mining Releases 2019 Q1 Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, K92 produced 19,125 gold ozs or 19,778 gold equivalent (AuEq) oz for the year at a cost of US$377/gold oz or US$395/gold equivalent oz and an all-in sustaining cost of US$533/gold oz or US$545/AuEq oz 1



Head grade of 23.6 g/t AuEq



Revenue less Cost of Sales for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was US$14,672,640



Initial production guidance for 2019 expected to be between 68,000 and 75,000 AuEq oz

K92 has not based its production decisions on mineral reserve estimates or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

VANCOUVER, May 08, 2019 - K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KNT; OTCQB: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from its financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

This first quarter of 2019 saw record production of 19,778 oz AuEq from the Kora North deposit with Cash Costs of US$377/gold oz or US$395/AuEq oz and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of US$533/gold oz or US$545/AuEq oz. Revenue for this first quarter was US$23,994,173 and a gross margin US$14,672,640.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The first quarter of 2019 was a record for K92 in multiple aspects, just under 20,000 oz AuEq produced, Cash Costs below US$400/oz AuEq, AISC below US$550/oz AuEq and revenue of almost US$24 million. As a result, there was a significant increase in cash on hand even while we repaid 4,771 Au oz million in gold loans and invested over US$3 million in sustaining capital, expansion and exploration. Production continues to meet expectations in the second quarter of 2019.”

MINE OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Three months ended March 31, 2019 Operating data Head grade (Au g/t) 23.6 Gold Recovery (%) 93.7% Gold ounces produced 19,125 Gold ounces equivalent produced (1) 19,788 Pounds of copper produced 264,114 Silver ounces produced 5,564 Financial data (in thousands of dollars) Revenues -- gold sales US$23,994 Mine operating expenses (US$7,674) Depreciation and depletion (US$1,517) Statistics (in dollars) Average realized selling price (per ounce) US$1,247 Cash cost (per AuEq) (1) US$395 All-in sustaining cost (per AuEq) (1) US$545

Review of financial results



Net income

The Company's net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019, totalled US$5,100,166, or income per share of US$0.03 compared with US$3,317,070 or US$0.02 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Notes

(1) The Company provides some non-international financial reporting standard measures as supplementary information that management believes may be useful to investors to explain the Company's financial results. Please refer to non-IFRS financial performance measures of the Company's management's discussion and analysis dated May 7, 2019, available on SEDAR for reconciliation of these measures.

K92 has not based its production decisions on mineral reserve estimates or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified person

K92 mine geology manager and mine exploration manager, Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this MD&A. Data verification by Mr. Kohler includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, face sampling, underground workings, and discussing work programs and results with geology and mining personnel.

For further information regarding the Kainantu gold mine, please refer to the technical report dated January 8, 2019, and entitled, "Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment of Kora North and Kora Gold Deposits, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea," available on SEDAR.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +1-604-687-7130.

