Stornoway Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

LONGUEUIL, May 15, 2019 - Stornoway Diamond Corp. (TSX-SWY; the “Corporation” or “Stornoway”) announces the results of the vote at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2019 in Montréal, Québec.



Each of the director nominees proposed by management was elected to the Board of Directors, without a vote by ballot being conducted. Stornoway received proxies with regards to voting on the eight directors nominated for election as set forth below:

NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD % VOTES

WITHHELD Darling, Michele S. 426,981,277 99.14% 3,699,174 0.86% Godin, Patrick 427,106,379 99.17% 3,574,072 0.83% Hadjigeorgiou, John 428,643,505 99.53% 2,036,946 0.47% Kyle, Hume 426,387,154 99.00% 4,293,297 1.00% Lacroix, Hubert T. 426,450,601 99.02% 4,229,850 0.98% Mehta, Angelina 427,048,097 99.16% 3,632,354 0.84% Morin, Gaston 427,118,828 99.17% 3,561,623 0.83% Tawil, Marie-Anne 427,778,015 99.33% 2,902,436 0.67%

Mr. Hubert T. Lacroix has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been re-appointed as auditor for the ensuing year.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual general meeting of shareholders will be published shortly on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT THE RENARD DIAMOND MINE

The Renard Diamond Mine is Quebec’s first producing diamond mine and Canada’s sixth. It is located approximately 250 km north of the Cree community of Mistissini and 350 km north of Chibougamau in the James Bay region of north-central Québec. Construction on the project commenced on July 10, 2014, and commercial production was declared on January 1, 2017. Average annual diamond production is forecast at 1.8 million carats per annum over the first 10 years of mining. Readers are referred to the technical report dated January 11, 2016, in respect of the September 2015 Mineral Resource estimate, and the technical report dated March 30, 2016, in respect of the March 2016 Updated Mine Plan and Mineral Reserve Estimate for further details and assumptions relating to the project.

ABOUT STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION

Stornoway is a leading Canadian diamond exploration and production company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SWY and headquartered in Montreal. A growth oriented company, Stornoway owns a 100% interest in the world-class Renard Mine, Québec’s first diamond mine.

On behalf of the Board

Stornoway Diamond Corp.

/s/ “Patrick Godin”

Patrick Godin

President and Chief Executive Officer