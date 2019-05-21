Stornoway Announces a Change to Its Board of Directors

LONGUEUIL, May 21, 2019 - Stornoway Diamond Corp. (TSX-SWY; the “Corporation” or “Stornoway”) announces the resignation of Mr. John Hadjigeorgiou as a director of the Corporation effective as of today. It is with regret that Mr. Hadjigeorgiou concluded that professional commitments prior to his appointment to the Board of Directors of the Corporation would not allow him to meet the extraordinary, short-term and unexpected investment of time required by each of the Corporation’s Board members given the challenges that the Corporation is currently facing. In this context, Mr. Hadjigeorgiou considered preferable to resign from the Corporation’s Board of Directors.



The Renard Diamond Mine is Quebec’s first producing diamond mine and Canada’s sixth. It is located approximately 250 km north of the Cree community of Mistissini and 350 km north of Chibougamau in the James Bay region of north-central Québec. Construction on the project commenced on July 10, 2014, and commercial production was declared on January 1, 2017. Average annual diamond production is forecast at 1.8 million carats per annum over the first 10 years of mining. Readers are referred to the technical report dated January 11, 2016, in respect of the September 2015 Mineral Resource estimate, and the technical report dated March 30, 2016, in respect of the March 2016 Updated Mine Plan and Mineral Reserve Estimate for further details and assumptions relating to the project.

Stornoway is a leading Canadian diamond exploration and production company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SWY and headquartered in Montreal. A growth oriented company, Stornoway owns a 100% interest in the world-class Renard Mine, Québec’s first diamond mine.

