Millennial Lithium Announces Submission of Its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Construction and Operation of the Pastos Grandes Project

Vancouver, June 5, 2019 - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQX: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to report the submission to the Environmental and Mining Authority in Salta Province, Argentina the Environmental Impact Assessment for Construction and Operations for its Pastos Grandes Project (the "EIA"). The objectives of the EIA are to identify, prevent, minimize, correct and mitigate any potential impacts to the environment or the social framework at the Pastos Grandes Project.

The EIA presented to the Salta Environmental and Mining Authority was prepared by Ausenco-Vector (Ausenco). Ausenco has extensive experience in the preparation of EIAs for the mining industry in compliance with Argentine Federal and Provincial regulations. All development work on the company's Pastos Grandes Project will be completed in accordance with Argentine National Law No. 24.585 (Environmental Protection for Mining Activity). The EIA is based on the potential production scenario of brine extraction via pumping wells, solar pond evaporation and production of up to 25,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate from a centralized processing facility. The Company is expecting to complete a feasibility study in July of 2019 which examines in detail the economics of possible production from the Pastos Grandes Project.

Millennial obtained its initial environmental approvals (DIAs, or Declaraciones de Impacto Ambiental) for exploration activities at its initial licenses in 2016, and for its expansion area licenses in the Pastos Grandes Project in 2018. These DIAs permitted comprehensive exploration programs including ground geophysical studies, core and rotary drilling, pumping well tests and camp construction, as well as pilot pond and pilot plant construction.

In October, 2018 the Company completed and presented its Environmental Baseline Studies, undertaken by Ausenco, to the Environmental and Mining Authority of Salta. Studies completed include the documentation of flora, fauna, climate, air quality, archeological sites, hydrogeology, soil usage, a socio-demographic survey and ecosystem characterization and where applicable seasonal variations in those fields.

Millennial's President and CEO, Farhad Abasov, commented: "We are very pleased to have completed the submission of the EIA to the Environmental and Mining Authority in Salta. We are also pleased with the comprehensive work done by Ausenco in all aspects of the study including project construction. Millennial remains committed to sound and compliant mining practices, high environmental standards and the highest level of active community consultation, involvement and participation in the project. This submission continues our permitting process. With continued proactive engagement with the provincial mining agencies we anticipate approval by the end of 2019."

The Ausenco EIA report concludes that, considering environmental and socioeconomic factors, the impact of the project is overall positive. The consulting company highlighted only a small number of observations, all of which are positively mitigated:

• Visual impact and removal of soils for the evaporation ponds: the portion of the ponds that are located outside of the salar surface are on elevated terraces with poor to no soil development. The ponds and all project surface infrastructure avoid stream channels and wetlands, incurring minimal to no impact on flora and fauna.

• Water resources: fresh water extraction for the full process stream, not accounting for fresh water recycling represents only 1.5 - 4.0 percent of the most conservative scenario for recharge, as calculated in a water balance study, part of the brine flow model, by hydrogeological consultants Montgomery & Associates. The overall impact on water levels, including the brine of the resource area itself, has been modeled by Montgomery using ModFlow hydrodynamic numerical modeling software. The brine level draw-down due to pumping as predicted by the model will be monitored through the life of the pumping operations.

• Socio-economic impact: the report concludes that the Pastos Grandes Project's impact on the local communities is overall positive, with improved infrastructure and related services, employment, and opportunities for economic activity.

This news release has been reviewed by Iain Scarr, AIPG CPG., Chief Operating Officer of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

