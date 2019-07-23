Engineer Gold Receives Amended Engineer Gold Mine De-Watering Permit & Drilling Has Commenced

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - July 23, 2019. Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (EAU:TSXV) ("Engineer Gold", the "Company") announces that the Company has received an amended mine water discharge permit from the British Columbia Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, under the Provisions of the Environmental Management Act, for its 100% owned historic Engineer Gold Mine, situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Complete mine dewatering will commence this week. Engineer Gold also reports that the previously announced surface diamond drilling program has now commenced and the underground exploration plans will be announced as dewatering progresses.

The amended permit provides for groundwater discharge from the Engineer Gold Mine and complete mine de-watering, as required, to provide access for underground exploration, diamond drilling, development, test mining and bulk sampling.

The amended permit also authorizes the discharge of effluent from the Company's 50 tonne per day gravity separation gold mill into the tailings pond, all subject to a number of specific requirements.

The water discharge permit is the last critical component for continued underground exploration and development at the fully permitted small-scale, high-grade Engineer Gold Mine. The mine was last dewatered to 7 Level by BCGold Corp. in 2012, as follow-up to a successful 2011 underground bulk sampling and on-site milling program. Ampex Mining Ltd. has been on-site since late June, 2019, making preparations to dewater the lowermost 3 mine levels (Levels 6-8).

The Company is also pleased to report that surface diamond drilling has commenced at Engineer Gold Mine. The 3,000-meter, Phase I surface and underground diamond drill program will target a number of new, near-mine high-grade gold vein, bulk-tonnage shear and intrusive-hosted gold exploration targets. The drill is currently set up on the Jersey Lilly Vein, which has never been drilled, and has a number of high-grade gold assays from historic underground exploration on Mine levels 5 and 8.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is a recently listed Company focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified a small, Inferred high-grade gold Mineral Resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets and a modest, high-grade gold production opportunity. Engineer Gold is fully permitted for surface and underground exploration drilling, small-scale test mining and on-site milling at the Engineer Gold Mine Property.

