Cann Global Limited: Asia Distribution Update

Sydney, Australia - The Board of Cann Global Ltd. (ASX:CGB) ("the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its recent exclusive distributorship supply contract deal signed with EPCO Foods Co. Ltd in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.T12 has commenced exporting its first order of 'Australian Grown Natural's' premium quality, chemical and pesticide free Chia Seed to Vietnam. The shipment of Chia Seed will be packaged and exported by the end of September. The first 5MT has already been dispatched. (see photos in link below) T12 will send a total of 35,000 packaged products and 8MT (Metric Tonne) of Chia Seeds Bulk for retail distribution through the EPCO Food retail store network in Southeast Asia.HEMP SEED FOODS IN VIETNAMT12's management team began discussions with EPCO Foods in 2017 for the supply of Hemp Foods into Vietnam. Hemp Seed Food products have now been approved for consumption in Vietnam. In April, EPCO Foods management team visited T12's processing facility in Coolum Beach, Queensland, and were given the complete range of T12's Hemp seed food products to take back to Vietnam and present to the Vietnamese government regulators for testing.The Company is very pleased to report that after a very exhaustive and thorough testing of T12's products, EPCO has now been given permission, by the Vietnamese government, to import the complete range of T12's Hemp Seed Food products. T12 management are looking forward to providing further updates on the discussions with EPCO Foods for the supply of Hemp Seed oils, seed, flour, hemp milk and protein to Vietnam.Sholom Feldman, Cann Global's Managing Director said, "The distribution export agreement with EPCO Foods Co. Ltd, Vietnam is further proof of Cann Global's ongoing commitment to provide high quality Australian produced organic hemp seed and natural foods consumables to both the Australian and Asian markets. The Company remains steadfastly committed to, and focused on, achieving our key milestones; that being, delivering significant revenues, distribution throughout the mainstream markets and our distribution networks through our partnerships such as EPCO Foods in Vietnam and Costco in Australia."EPCO Foods focus is on high-end Vietnamese based grocery stores such as the Korean Chain "Lotte Supermarkets" French Chain "Big C Supermarkets" Eco Fruits and their own EPCO stores."Big C Supermarkets" across Thailand, Vietnam and Laos. There is a high demand for quality Australian food product in Asia. T12 and EPCO Foods Co. Ltd, have entered into a long term, ongoing, Australia/Asia supply consumables agreement which will see the Company continue with its expansion plans to provide quality product into the Asia/Southeast Asia region.Pnina Feldman, Executive Chairperson of Cann Global said, "The Company's 12 month re-compliance of business activities to become a multi-national Medical Cannabis, Hemp seed food and all natural food's Corporation with two fully vertically integrated businesses and 12 subsidiaries has made Cann Global a company of choice for global retailers who are sourcing high quality premium Australian food products. The Board is very proud to have the management team of T12, under the leadership of Sebastian and Samuel Edwards, steering the operations of our ever-expanding Food Division.""The Board is very pleased that T12's ethos of setting high standards in food production and manufacturing, with Organic certification, and our growing network of relationships with 'best practice' Australian farming techniques will continue to ensure that T12 food products become a 'product of choice' for Australian and International Food consumers."To view photographs, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZAKSUW80





Cann Global Ltd.'s (ASX:CGB) primary focus is to legally grow and cultivate hemp to research and develop medicinal cannabis products to service an increasing demand in the Australian and global markets.



Cann Global Ltd. has a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Ltd (MCL) and a management agreement with Medcan Australia Pty Ltd (Medcan) which operate a business cultivating, researching, developing and soon to be distributing medicinal cannabis products in Australia. Our Medical Cannabis division has been a key value driver for the Group.



The Group also retains an interest in its existing Bauxite Projects.





