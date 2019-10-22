Defiance Announces Appointment of OreQuest as Technical Advisor

Vancouver, October 22, 2019 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance") is pleased to announce the appointments of Messrs. George Cavey P.Geo and Douglas Cavey of OreQuest Consultants ("OreQuest") to its Advisory Board and Technical Committee. OreQuest will design and execute the ongoing exploration program at Defiance's San Acacio project.

Mr. George Cavey is a senior consulting geologist and the former Vice President for Orko Silver, who discovered the 264 million ounce La Preciosa silver deposit in Mexico. Orko Silver was acquired by Coeur Mining in April 2013 for $380 million.

With over 40 years of experience, he has been the President of OreQuest Consultants since 1982. He is past President of the Canadian Council of Professional Geoscientists and was the recipient of the 2004 C.J. Westerman Memorial Award - British Columbia's highest recognition award for a professional geoscientist for his outstanding and professional contributions. Mr. Cavey was also the recipient of the 2010 Canadian Professional Geoscientist Award - the highest recognition award for a professional geoscientist in Canada. He is currently a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators Mining Technical Monitoring and Advisory Committee.

Mr. Douglas Cavey is a diversified project development expert and the current VP of Business Development for Norra Metals Corp. He has over a decade of experience in mineral project management, venture market fundamentals, corporate and business development, and long term project development strategies.

Defiance also welcomes the technical leadership of Ms. Jennifer Roskowski, senior consulting geologist with OreQuest. Ms. Roskowski is a skilled Geoscientist with key expertise in district-scale exploration targeting. Ms. Roskowski's skills at evaluating large exploration datasets will be invaluable in the synthesis of the considerable database of work at the San Acacio and Tepal projects.

Mr. George Cavey stated, "We are excited by the opportunity to work with the team at Defiance Silver and to help design the next phase of development at the San Acacio silver project. San Acacio is a well-established project with excellent discovery potential, as demonstrated by the ongoing developments at Capstone Mining's neighboring Cozamin project. We look forward to employing the methods that led to the discovery of the Martha Vein system at the La Preciosa silver deposit to the robust silver vein system at San Acacio."

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits. Please visit our YouTube channel for more information on our projects.

