Pacton Gold to Attend Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Vancouver, January 15, 2020 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC), (OTC:PACXF) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce its participation in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Event Details
Event: Vancouver Resource Investment Conference
Date: January 19-20, 2020
Location: Booth 310 - Vancouver Convention Centre West, Vancouver, British Columbia
Company Website: www.pactongold.com
About Pacton Gold
Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.
For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!