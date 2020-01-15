Pacton Gold to Attend Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Vancouver, January 15, 2020 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC), (OTC:PACXF) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce its participation in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Event Details

Event: Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Date: January 19-20, 2020

Location: Booth 310 - Vancouver Convention Centre West, Vancouver, British Columbia

Company Website: www.pactongold.com

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

R. Dale Ginn

Executive Chairman

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

