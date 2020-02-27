Pacton Gold to Exhibit at PDAC 2020

VANCOUVER, February 27, 2020 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce its participation at PDAC 2020 Convention in Toronto, Canada.

Event Details

Event: PDAC 2020

Date: March 1-4 2020

Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada

Booth Number: 2816

Booth Hours:

Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

