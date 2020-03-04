G2 Goldfields Announces Strategic Appointments

TORONTO, March 04, 2020 - G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: GTWO) (the “Company” or “G2”) is pleased to announce new appointments made by the Board of Directors (the “Board”) will serve to strengthen the G2 Board and core management team. Please see the relevant positions and appointees below.



Patrick Sheridan, Chairman of the Board, remarks: “I am delighted to welcome new members of the Board and management team who each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our operations. These changes to the G2 Gold Discovery Team will advance and greatly enhance G2 Goldfields’ work as we continue to discover high-grade gold in the Guiana Shield.”

Appointment of Boaz Wade to VP Exploration Guiana Shield. Mr. Wade (BSc Geological Engineering) has successfully managed projects at various stages of Exploration across Guyana, most recently leading the Mine Exploration Geology team at Guyana Goldfields Inc. He was a recognised senior member of the teams responsible for re-interpreting the first order mineralisation controls at the Aurora deposit and re-modelling the geology of the Karouni deposits in Guyana. Mr. Wade obtained a BSc in Geological Engineering from the University of Guyana.

Appointment of Kieran Prashad to Board of Directors. Mr. Prashad has over 10 years of experience in capital markets and the mining industry. He has been involved in the acquisition, development and sale of various stage resource projects around the world and currently serves as Vice President Corporate Development for the Sheridan Platinum Group Ltd.; Trustee for Sheridan Brothers Trust; and CEO of Aurora Royalties Inc. Mr. Prashad is a graduate of the Lassonde Mineral Engineering Program at the University of Toronto.

Appointment of Paul Murphy to CFO (Chief Financial Officer). Paul Murphy (B. Comm., FCPA) was a Partner and National Mining Leader of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 2004 to April 2010 and Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP since 1981. Throughout his career, Mr. Murphy has worked primarily in the resource sector, with a client list that includes major international oil and gas and mining companies. His professional experience includes financial reporting controls, operational effectiveness, International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), and SEC reporting issues, financing, valuation, and taxation as they pertain to the mining sector. Mr. Murphy is currently the Chairman of Alamos Gold and a Director of Continental Gold. He was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Guyana Goldfields from 2010 to 2019 and Chief Financial Officer of Guyana Precious Metals from 2012 to 2018. Mr. Murphy obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University and obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1975.

Appointment of Dan Noone to CEO (Chief Executive Officer). Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) has more than 30 years of international mineral exploration and development experience ranging from implementing grass roots programs through to feasibility studies. He is currently the Chairman of GPM Metals Inc., as well as a Director of G2 Goldfields Inc. Previous roles include Executive Director and V.P. of Exploration of Guyana Goldfields, V.P. of Peruvian Operations for Aquiline Resources Inc. and the President and CEO of Absolut Resources Inc. Mr. Noone has held various roles managing projects in Guyana, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Peru, Ecuador and Argentina. He holds a degree in geology from Ballarat University and an MBA from Melbourne University. He is a member of the Institute of Australian Geoscientists (AIG).

The Company would like to thank Yajian Wang for her contribution as CFO since 2018. We are pleased that Ms. Wang will continue to support our various ongoing operations as the company continues to expand.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields Inc. is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The Company owns a 100% interest in two past gold producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

