Crestview Exploration Inc. Announces the Appointment of Scott Reeves to Advisory Board

Calgary, April 21, 2020 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE:CRS) (CNSX:CRS.CN) (Frankfurt: CE7) ("Crestview" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Scott Reeves to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Reeves is a partner at TingleMerrett LLP in Calgary Alberta where he concentrates on securities, corporate finance and commercial transactions for emerging and growth companies, joint ventures and partnerships. He has advised numerous private and public corporations (including registered dealers) in a wide range of business matters including access to capital markets, corporate governance and operational issues both nationally and internationally.

Mr. Reeves obtained his law degree (LL. B '95 hons.) and commerce degree (BComm '91 hons.) from the University of Alberta where he served as editor in chief for the Alberta Law Review. He has received numerous academic and community service awards and has published and lectured extensively in the areas of growth financing, stock exchange listing and corporate governance.

He has taught advanced corporate finance and corporations law at the University of Alberta's Faculty of Law and, is a member of the Alberta Advisory Board for the TSX Venture Exchange and the CSE.

Glen Watson, Crestview's CEO commented "We are very pleased that Scott has joined Crestview as his vast security law experience and capital market savvy will serve the company well."

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. The company flagship project Rock Creek is located in north-central Nevada, in Elko County.

