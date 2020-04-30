Doré Copper Posts Q4 and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Statements and MD&A on SEDAR and Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 - Dor? Copper Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Dor? Copper") (TSXV: DCMC) has posted its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR. The Company has also granted 783,000 stock options to management, directors and consultants. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.66 per share and a term of five years and have been granted in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option plan.



About Dor? Copper Mining Corp.

Dor? Copper is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. Dor? Copper completed a qualifying transaction on December 13, 2019, establishing itself as a copper – gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Qu?bec, Canada. Dor? Copper, through its wholly owned subsidiary CBAY Minerals Inc., holds a 100% interest in the exploration-stage Corner Bay project and the exploration-stage Cedar Bay project, both located in the vicinity of Chibougamau, Qu?bec, as well as the 2,700-tpd Copper Rand mill. Dor? Copper has an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Joe Mann property (see press release dated January 2, 2020), whereby if certain payments and spending requirements are met over a three-year period, the Corporation will become 100% owner of the 1,990-hectare Joe Mann property.

For further information regarding Dor? Copper, please visit the Corporation's website at www.dorecopper.com or refer to Dor? Copper’s SEDAR filings at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and ability of the Corporation to receive necessary regulatory approvals, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Corporation and its properties are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required regulatory approvals, health emergencies, pandemics and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulators. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.