Affinity Metals Corp. Re-prices Options

Vancouver, June 2, 2020 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") ("Affinity") has re-priced the 1,000,000 options granted on May 21, 2020 to certain Directors, Officers, Contractors and Advisors of the Corporation. The options now have a deemed price of $0.19. All other terms of the options remain the same.
The granting of options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Affinity
Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America.
In addition to the recent West Timmins Gold acquisition, Affinity is advancing the Regal Project located near Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada. The Regal property is located in the northern end of the prolific Kootenay Arch and hosts two major geophysical anomalies as well as three past producing mines. Recent drill results included a new silver discovery with an 11.10 meter interval of 143.29 g/t silver which included a 0.55 meter interval of 2,612.0 g/t silver.
