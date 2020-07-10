Minco Base Metals Corporation Shareholders Approve Privatization

VANCOUVER, July 9, 2020 - Minco Base Metals Corp. (the "Company") announces that the special general meeting of shareholders was held on July 8. At the meeting, the minority shareholders of the Company approved the proposed privatization of the Company originally announced on April 15, 2020. A total of 98.3% of the shares held by minority shareholders and represented at the meeting voted in favour of the proposed privatization.

Pursuant to the terms of the Support Agreement dated April 15, 2020 between the Company and Dr. Ken Z Cai and conditional upon completion of the necessary financing required to fund the privatization, shares held by the minority shareholders of the Company will be redeemed at a price of $0.79 per share. It is anticipated that the privatization will be completed before the end of September, 2020.

Upon a final determination being made to proceed with the privatization, shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal along with instructions as to how to tender their shares for redemption in exchange for payment of the redemption price. At that time, the Company will issue a news release containing further information.

Minco Base Metals Corp.

"Maria Tang", Chairman

Independent Directors Committee

