PLAN Announces Initial Results and Start of Work on Heffley Creek Precious Metal and Natural Pozzolan Property in BC

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2020 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), an emerging leader in the commercialization of natural pozzolans to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration work on its precious metal and natural pozzolan property in Heffley Creek, BC and has received initial exploration results.

PLAN has commenced a systematic soil geochemical and outcrop sampling program. The overall program will be a systematic property wide soil geochemical and outcrop sampling program, which will focus on precious metals. Previous anomalous gold and silver soil samples were reported in PLAN's February 24, 2020 press release. The previously reported samples have been confirmed from outcrop immediately below the soil samples with grab samples reporting 0.16 and 0.05 ppm of gold and resampling of the soil horizon resulted in values of 0.28, 0.25 and 0.15 ppm of gold. All sample results received (28 rock samples and 5 soil geochemical samples) are listed and have confirmed the presence of anomalous gold and nickel on the property.

The exploration program is being led by Dwayne Melrose, P. Geo. Dwayne has over 30 years of international mining experience in senior management in Central Asia, China, Africa, and North and South America. As the former CEO of True Gold Mining, Dwayne oversaw activities including pre-PEA and Bankable Feasibility Study through to a financed, permitted project which commenced construction in under 4 years. As former CEO of Gold Reach Resources, Dwayne oversaw the completion of a positive PEA on the company's copper project. As the Exploration Manager at the Kumtor Gold Mine in Kyrgyzstan, Dwayne was instrumental in the discovery of the high-grade SB Zone. Kumtor is now owned by Centerra Gold and has produced over 11.5 million ounces of gold since commencing commercial production in 1997.

"With a stellar international career, we are pleased to have Dwayne involved as both a director of PLAN as well as his involvement supervising the exploration program at Heffley Creek. PLAN optioned this property after reviewing prior exploration work completed on the property in 1999 by the largest cement company in Canada. It was our intention to develop this property as a source of alumino-silicates for use in the production of cementitious products. This is still our intention; however, with the discovery of anomalous gold and nickel in the soil, we also intend to continue testing the soil geochemistry," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

"I am very pleased with the initial sampling results to date as they have confirmed the presence of gold and base metals in the bedrock" said Dwayne Melrose, Director and Technical Advisor of PLAN. "I am looking forward to the summer sampling program progressing and receiving more results from the work".

Grab samples within the property resulted in nickel values up to 1,885 ppm. See the tables below for the complete list of precious metal and nickel and copper results. Note: Samples with "R" are outcrop grab samples, Samples with "S" are soil geochemical samples.

Sample Au PPM Ag PPM Pt PPM Pd PPM Ni PPM Cu PPM HEF - R1 <0.01 1 0.01 0.02 1595 184 HEF - R2 <0.01 1 <0.01 <0.01 1560 145 HEF - R3 <0.01 1 <0.01 <0.01 1200 45 HEF - R4 <0.01 1 0.03 0.01 533 69 HEF - R5 <0.01 <1 0.02 0.01 623 29 HEF - R6 0.01 <1 0.06 0.02 279 15 HEF - R7 0.01 2 <0.01 <0.01 1140 44 HEF - R8 0.01 <1 <0.01 <0.01 65 44 HEF - R9 0.01 2 0.01 <0.01 74 45 HEF - R10 0.16 1 <0.01 <0.01 29 101 HEF - R11 0.05 1 <0.01 <0.01 66 77 HEF - R12 0.01 <1 <0.01 <0.01 1885 32 HEF - R13 0.05 2 0.01 <0.01 1565 82 HEF - R14 <0.01 <1 <0.01 <0.01 1090 18 HEF - S1 0.28 2 <0.01 <0.01 69 102 HEF - S2 0.25 1 0.02 <0.01 65 99 HEF - S3 0.15 1 <0.01 <0.01 167 84 HEF - S4 <0.01 <1 <0.01 <0.01 771 46 HEF - S5 0.01 <1 <0.01 <0.01 496 65 Sample Au PPM Ag PPM Pt PPM Pd PPM Ni PPM Cu PPM HEF - R16 0.004 <0.2 0.005 0.002 440 60 HEF - R17 0.036 0.3 <0.005 0.001 82 180 HEF - R18 0.003 <0.2 0.009 0.009 1165 46 HEF - R19 <0.001 <0.2 0.008 0.003 1700 128 HEF - R20 <0.001 <0.2 0.005 0.002 1405 29 HEF - R21 0.001 0.3 <0.005 0.001 16 50 HEF - R22 <0.001 <0.2 <0.005 <0.001 8 19 HEF - R23 0.001 <0.2 <0.005 0.001 5 34 HEF - R24 <0.001 <0.2 <0.005 <0.001 8 28 HEF - R25 0.002 0.3 0.005 0.001 8 47 HEF - R26 0.004 <0.2 <0.005 <0.001 6 32 HEF - R27 0.015 0.4 <0.005 <0.001 2 25 HEF - R28 0.005 0.2 <0.005 <0.001 7 21 HEF - R29 0.009 0.6 <0.005 0.003 8 26

Analyses were completed by the Metallurgy and Geochemistry divisions of ALS Canada. Base metal contents were measured by aqua-regia digestion and analysis on ICP-AES.

The Precious Metals analyses were completed on all samples using fire assay fusion followed by AA finish (Au) or ICP finish (Pt and Pd) to measure gold, platinum, and palladium. Silver was measured using aqua regia digestion.

All samples were grab samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization

hosted on the property. PLAN is actively completing additional soil and outcrop sampling and will release additional results as they are received.

Dwayne Melrose, P. GEO, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Precious Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

