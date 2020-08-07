Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Joshua F. Olmsted as President and Chief Operating Officer  Americas

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today the appointment of Joshua F. “Josh” Olmsted as President and Chief Operating Officer – Americas upon the retirement of Harry M. “Red” Conger, IV (age 64).

Following a successful 33-year career with Freeport-McMoRan, Red Conger has elected to retire effective September 1, 2020.

Josh Olmsted (age 49) currently serves as Senior Vice President – Americas. He has 28 years of experience in the Freeport-McMoRan organization, including senior leadership roles at several operating sites in the U.S. and South America. Over the last four years, he has assumed increasing leadership responsibilities within the Company’s Americas organization and has been highly effective in driving critical operational, technology and transformational initiatives currently in progress.

Josh is a mining engineering graduate of Colorado School of Mines.

Richard C. Adkerson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Red has made significant contributions to the Freeport organization and to the mining industry throughout his 43-year career in mining. He is a champion for our industry and has been instrumental in building our Americas business and developing exceptional operational and technical talent within Freeport-McMoRan. We appreciate his many contributions and wish him well in the future.”

Adkerson continued: “Josh has earned the respect and confidence of the organization and is a seasoned and accomplished operational leader. He has exceptional technical acumen in a broad range of mining and development activities, a relentless commitment to safety, a strong drive and value focus and proven abilities to lead, challenge and motivate our teams. I am confident that Josh will do an outstanding job in leading this exceptional operating team.”

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005202/en/

Contact

Financial Contacts:

Kathleen L. Quirk

(602) 366-8016



David P. Joint

(504) 582-4203



Media Contact:

Linda S. Hayes

(602) 366-7824