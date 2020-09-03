Decade Resources Reports 2190 g/t Silver and 11.2 g/t Gold in Grab Sampling on Newly Discovered Eagle's Nest Zone

Stewart, September 3, 2020 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the "Company") announces that it has received partial assays from surface sampling on the Del Norte property. It was optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. in January of 2020 with terms allowing the Company to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. The Company can earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production. The Lord Nelson Tenures are adjacent to the north end of the Del Norte property and the Company can earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $2 million over a five year period. The Company can an earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production. The properties lie within BC's "Golden Triangle" located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC.

The 2020 program consists of surface sampling on newly discovered zones, saw cutting (channel sampling) zones of mineralization where possible and diamond drilling to define the limits of the known zones and any new discovered zones. Mineral zones are shown on the attached map, relative to claim boundaries and to each other.

Highlights of the surface sampling include the following:

• 2190 g/t Ag and 11.2 g/t Au from grab sampling on the Eagle's Nest Zone.

36.5 g/t Au and 153 g/t Ag from grab sampling on the Crackle Zone.

32.0 g/t Au and > 1% Cu from grab sampling on the Lord Nelson Tenure in the area of the '8 oz" showing.

1520 g/t Ag and 22.2 g/t Au from grab sampling in a new vein west of Eagle's Nest zone.

The surface sampling has been successful in defining numerous target areas for follow up exploration. The Eagle's Nest zone is a deformation zone parallel to and west of the newly identified Argo zone that the Company has been drill testing. Total width is unknown but early indications are that it is at least 6-8 m wide with stringers and veins of quartz with sparse sulphides in a black matrix lapilli tuff. Visual observations from the helicopter indicate the presence of more veins east of and below the present drill pad. Based on GPS readings obtained over the aerial extent exposed, the zone is at least 440 m long. Samples are all from bedrock except where noted as float. Samples for which the Company has assays include the following:

Sample Number Type Description Ag g/t Au g/t KKM - 17 Grab Float - below Eagle's Nest 561.0 20.6 KKM - 37 Grab Quartz - Eagle's Nest 2190.0 11.2 KKM - 41 Grab Lapilli Tuff - Eagle's Nest 19.0 0.144



Work has indicated the possibility of further high-grade silver-gold zones west and topographically above the Eagles Nest zone. Sampling has indicated the following:

Sample Number Type Description Ag g/t Au g/t A20 - 73 Float Float - above Eagle's Nest 54.4 0.99 A20 - 75 Grab Quartz - New Vein 1520.0 22.2



The Company also conducted grab and saw cut sampling in the "8 oz" zone located near the northern boundary of the Del Norte property. Observations indicate numerous stringers and veinlets of strong pyrite - chalcopyrite mineralization over widths that may be up to 200 m. Preliminary sampling indicates the following assays:

Sample Number Type Description Cu % Au g/t A20 - 63 0.7m channel Zone of pyrite-chalcopyrite stringers 0.75 10.3 A20 - 67 1.0m channel Zone of pyrite-chalcopyrite stringers 0.122 0.4 A20 - 70 1.0m channel Zone of pyrite-chalcopyrite stringers >1.0 % 2.25 KKM - 04 Grab Sulphide rich stringers >1.0 % 32.0

The Company plans further work consisting of channel sampling across the zones which are within smooth outcrops due to glacial polishing.

Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of any mineralization and to characterize the metal tenor in this mineralization. Grab samples are by definition selective and not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the project; and the grab samples analysed from the project reflect a broad range in grade.

Drilling is expected to start on the Eagle's Nest zone tomorrow and holes are expected to be around 200m each. It is planned to fan a number of holes from the only available drill site. To date 9 holes varying in depth from 200-300m have been completed. A photo of a drill pad on the Argo zone is included.

Exploration work is being conducted from Stewart in order to avoid a camp situation that may lead to health concerns due to the COVID-19 virus. The Company uses a Stewart based helicopter for support. A pad building crew, diamond drill crew and support staff mobilize on a daily basis from a staging area near the project. The geological crew is one that the Company has relied on for a number of years and which has intimate knowledge of the property.

All drill cores in this program are NQ in size. The core is brought into Stewart on a daily basis where it is logged for cutting on a diamond saw. Assays are to be completed on sawn half cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples will be analyzed using 30 element ICP and standard fire assay procedures with atomic absorption (AA) finish on samples yielding a grade higher than ten g/t Au. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Analysis will be performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia.

Drill pad - DN20-08 drilling the Argo zone

Del Norte Property - Decade Resources Ltd.



