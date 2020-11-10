Global Energy Metals' CEO Ranked as One of the Biggest Influencers in Battery Minerals

Vancouver, November 10, 2020 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that GlobalData research has ranked Global Energy Metals' president & CEO Mitchell Smith as one of the top influencers in the battery minerals sector based on performance and engagement online.

Mining Technology, using research from GlobalData's Influencer platform, has named ten of the most influential people and companies in the battery minerals sector on social media with Mitchell Smith, Twitter handle @MitchSmithVanc, being ranked fourth globally.

Smith was joined by other well recognized industry analysts, experts and bloggers including Stu Crow, Simon Moores, Greg Shafransky, Gassin, Livio Filice, Anthony Milewski, Cory Groshek, Jeb Handwerger and the Hedgehog Trader.

Global Energy Metals' President & CEO, Mitchell Smith, will also be a featured panelist and speaking at this year's International Ferroalloys Virtual Event hosted by Fastmarkets addressing timely questions related to critical raw materials core to the rechargeable battery sector.

Join him and industry experts including Amy Bennet - Principal Consultant at Fastmarkets MBR; Ken Hoffman - Co-Head EV Battery Materials Research Group/Basic Materials Sr. Expert, McKinsey & Company; and moderated by Susan Zou - Fastmarkets, for a great discussion on the potential for ferroalloys in the high-growth battery sector where the distinguished speakers provide insight on the following topics:

- Understanding the impact of Covid-19 on the battery sector - Apart from the leading battery metal, such as cobalt and lithium, what are the opportunities for other battery metals, such as vanadium and manganese flake to meet the future demand of this industry? - How will the growth of the EV market influence demand for vanadium and manganese flake, and how will this compare to demand growth for those materials from the traditional ferro-alloys and steel sector? - Exploring trends for large-scale energy storage batteries. What is the outlook as we see renewable energy such as wind and solar power become increasingly mainstream? - What do wider electrification trends generally mean for the steel and ferro-alloys industry?

Register here for the virtual panel discussion: Opportunity for Vanadium, Manganese Flake in the Battery Sector taking place on November 11 at 13:00 - 13:40 CET.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering investment exposure to the raw materials deemed critical for the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of battery mineral assets including project stakes and sector specific equity positions. GEMC anticipates growing its business through the acquisition and development of battery mineral projects alongside key strategic partners. The Company holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mount Isa, Australia positioning it as a leading cobalt-copper explorer and developer in the famed mining district in Queensland, Australia. The Company is finalizing on the acquisition of an 85% interest in two battery mineral projects, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box Project, located on the doorstep of the world's largest lithium-ion battery production plant, GigaNevada that Tesla Motors Ltd. and partner Panasonic Corp. have built in Nevada, USA. Additionally, the Company holds a 70% interest in the past-producing Werner Lake Cobalt Mine project in Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219 extensions 236/237

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals|@ElementMinerals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.