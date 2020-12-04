Big Ridge Gold Provides Update on AGM

Toronto, December 4, 2020 - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") today wishes to provide shareholders with an update on its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

The Meeting was planned to take place at the offices of Fasken LLP at Suite 2400, 333 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario. However, this is no longer possible due to the recent lockdown imposed on non-essential businesses operating in the City of Toronto.

As a result, the Company has implemented the following changes with respect to the Meeting:

The timing of the Meeting is unchanged and will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The location of the Meeting has been changed to 84 Connor Avenue, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5L2. As set out in the Management Information Circular sent previously to the Company's shareholders in connection with the Meeting, attendance at the Meeting will be restricted to registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders, and any registered shareholders or validly appointed proxyholders who are admitted to the Meeting will be required to physically distance themselves from others. Due to the ongoing health risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and government restrictions on the size of public gatherings, and in support of social distancing, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders cast their votes by proxy in advance of the Meeting and not attend the Meeting in person. The Company will webcast the formal business of the Meeting and a presentation by management following the Meeting. Any shareholders who wish to view the webcast are requested to register in advance of the Meeting date at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEuduqhqjoqGt1ur4zg5nWr0ti6PFwVsLVb.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of 100% owned Canadian gold properties. The Company is focused on the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit the Company's website at www.bigridgegold.com.

