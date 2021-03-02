Skeena Intersects 12.51 g/t AuEq over 19.15 metres in 21C Zone Infill Drilling at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, March 2, 2021 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report the last diamond drill core results from the Phase 2 campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. This release presents the last of the Phase 2 results. The Company has also recently completed a 5,000 m near-mine exploration program at Eskay Creek with results expected shortly. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights:

21C Zone:

3.35 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag (3.47 g/t AuEq) over 33.93 m (SK-21-677)

7.10 g/t Au, 406 g/t Ag (12.51 g/t AuEq) over 19.15 m (SK-21-678)

2.82 g/t Au, 57 g/t Ag (3.58 g/t AuEq) over 49.00 m (SK-21-679)

5.45 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag (5.61 g/t AuEq) over 26.80 m (SK-21-702)

3.99 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag (4.17 g/t AuEq) over 41.92 m (SK-21-815)

3.97 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (4.15 g/t AuEq) over 28.00 m (SK-21-816)

HW Zone:

6.06 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag (6.21 g/t AuEq) over 16.40 m (SK-21-805)

3.20 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag (3.34 g/t AuEq) over 32.19 m (SK-21-806)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Improved Widths Observed In 21C Zone

Mineralization within the 21C Zone has been expanded to depth as confirmed by 2021 Phase 2 drill intersection 2.82 g/t Au, 57 g/t Ag (3.58 g/t AuEq) over 49.00 m (SK-21-679) in a combination of Contact Mudstones and Rhyolite breccias. The nearest historical drill hole intersected comparable grade but over a lesser width, averaging 4.04 g/t AuEq over 25.99 m (C011099). Additional high-grade gold-silver mineralization was intersected by a flanking drill hole which intersected 7.10 g/t Au, 406 g/t Ag (12.51 g/t AuEq) over 19.15 m (SK-21-678) hosted in Contact Mudstones with a second Rhyolite-hosted interval grading 2.87 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag (2.97 g/t AuEq) over 18.40 m.

Additional Mineralization Established in HW Zone

Supplementary near surface gold-silver mineralization has been established over two new intervals by SK-21-803 in the HW Zone averaging 2.14 g/t Au, 27 g/t Ag (2.50 g/t AuEq) over 7.57 m and 2.09 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag (2.42 g/t AuEq) over 10.32 m, respectively. These grades and widths compare closely to the surrounding historical drill holes which informed the Company's current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). However, this drill hole represents a potential expansion to the in-pit resource base due to its location outside the limits of the current resource blocks.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by the end of 2021. Additionally, Skeena continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Jr.

President & CEO

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British

Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project Phase 2 Drilling Campaign; Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Zone SK-21-645 33.07 45.10 12.03 2.29 68 3.20 HW Including 38.85 39.35 0.50 21.30 1200 37.30 HW SK-21-646 26.25 39.12 12.87 2.32 229 5.37 HW Including 37.80 38.30 0.50 9.15 5120 77.42 HW SK-21-648 19.63 26.00 6.37 0.95 12 1.11 HW SK-21-648 28.32 39.67 11.35 3.43 138 5.26 HW Including 38.00 39.67 1.67 3.64 484 10.09 HW SK-21-648 41.77 53.00 11.23 1.24 39 1.76 HW SK-21-677 77.50 94.00 16.50 1.15 16 1.35 21C SK-21-677 96.33 130.26 33.93 3.35 9 3.47 21C Including 117.50 118.50 1.00 32.20 18 32.44 21C and 118.50 119.32 0.82 36.50 19 36.75 21C SK-21-677 132.70 147.00 14.30 1.98 8 2.09 21C SK-21-678 103.85 123.00 19.15 7.10 406 12.51 21C Including 103.85 104.50 0.65 35.50 5810 112.97 21C and 105.50 106.50 1.00 30.10 180 32.50 21C and 106.50 107.00 0.50 20.50 1690 43.03 21C and 107.00 108.00 1.00 24.50 2040 51.70 21C and 108.00 108.50 0.50 16.10 423 21.74 21C and 108.50 109.10 0.60 11.80 585 19.60 21C SK-21-678 126.00 144.40 18.40 2.87 7 2.97 21C Including 132.00 133.00 1.00 11.20 <5 11.20 21C SK-21-679 73.00 82.00 9.00 0.64 18 0.88 21C SK-21-679 86.50 91.00 4.50 2.16 19 2.42 21C SK-21-679 98.00 147.00 49.00 2.82 57 3.58 21C Including 100.45 101.40 0.95 6.61 1470 26.21 21C and 120.92 121.42 0.50 11.15 18 11.39 21C SK-21-701 ABANDONED 21C SK-21-702 201.70 228.50 26.80 5.45 12 5.61 21C Including 201.70 203.09 1.39 52.40 6 52.48 21C and 203.09 204.00 0.91 12.95 <5 12.95 21C and 204.74 205.65 0.91 18.15 7 18.24 21C SK-21-715 34.45 47.00 12.55 1.81 52 2.50 HW Including 44.47 45.00 0.53 11.35 176 13.70 HW SK-21-733 9.00 22.80 13.80 4.98 31 5.39 HW Including 17.00 19.80 2.80 11.95 48 12.59 HW SK-21-733 28.00 32.33 4.33 1.37 9 1.49 HW SK-21-733 37.27 44.00 6.73 1.70 7 1.79 HW SK-21-733 49.10 53.00 3.90 0.73 8 0.83 HW SK-21-734 13.44 19.20 5.76 2.26 100 3.60 HW SK-21-734 21.67 31.55 9.88 2.36 31 2.78 HW SK-21-734 38.84 42.27 3.43 1.03 13 1.20 HW SK-21-789 56.27 90.00 33.73 1.95 34 2.40 21E SK-21-790 57.00 73.00 16.00 4.04 50 4.70 21E Including 68.00 69.00 1.00 22.10 43 22.67 21E and 69.00 69.60 0.60 11.50 137 13.33 21E and 69.60 70.20 0.60 21.60 404 26.99 21E SK-21-790 77.50 93.00 15.50 1.86 160 3.99 21E Including 80.07 81.07 1.00 8.82 281 12.57 21E and 81.07 82.20 1.13 7.98 408 13.42 21E SK-21-791 72.00 80.23 8.23 3.65 23 3.96 21E Including 76.43 77.00 0.57 11.20 43 11.77 21E and 77.00 77.87 0.87 10.50 44 11.09 21E SK-21-791 85.05 99.50 14.45 3.55 30 3.94 21E SK-21-791 105.50 115.00 9.50 3.65 105 5.05 21E Including 113.46 114.00 0.54 14.60 796 25.21 21E SK-21-792 97.60 112.50 14.90 2.31 23 2.61 21E SK-21-794 72.90 75.08 2.18 0.49 39 1.01 21E SK-21-794 89.50 105.45 15.95 2.16 23 2.46 21E Including 102.69 104.00 1.31 9.31 55 10.04 21E SK-21-794 113.00 115.00 2.00 0.90 5 0.96 21E SK-21-795 94.00 116.70 22.70 1.91 32 2.34 21E SK-21-795 119.50 125.00 5.50 1.46 8 1.56 21E SK-21-796 98.50 103.00 4.50 1.39 15 1.59 21E SK-21-796 110.50 134.00 23.50 1.19 94 2.44 21E Including 131.00 132.26 1.26 2.13 1335 19.93 21E SK-21-797 29.95 33.08 3.13 2.45 8 2.56 21B SK-21-798 28.38 38.30 9.92 0.78 29 1.17 21B SK-21-799 41.45 65.00 23.55 1.60 115 3.13 21B Including 46.96 48.57 1.61 6.20 954 18.92 21B SK-21-800 56.18 68.20 12.02 2.74 184 5.19 21B Including 64.00 66.67 2.67 6.71 696 15.99 21B SK-21-800 70.30 75.00 4.70 0.53 28 0.90 21B SK-21-801 27.45 40.00 12.55 0.92 12 1.08 21B SK-21-801 44.00 47.00 3.00 1.06 5 1.13 21B SK-21-802 1.37 3.86 2.49 0.55 14 0.74 HW SK-21-802 7.54 21.15 13.61 3.10 112 4.59 HW Including 11.78 12.74 0.96 8.35 340 12.88 HW and 17.00 18.35 1.35 10.20 183 12.64 HW and 18.35 19.11 0.76 3.63 733 13.40 HW SK-21-802 26.00 32.00 6.00 1.03 10 1.17 HW SK-21-803 5.20 12.77 7.57 2.14 27 2.50 HW SK-21-803 14.90 25.22 10.32 2.09 25 2.42 HW Including 21.13 21.70 0.57 10.50 87 11.66 HW SK-21-803 28.83 37.94 9.11 0.90 9 1.02 HW SK-21-803 43.00 45.14 2.14 1.26 6 1.34 HW SK-21-804 3.51 13.80 10.29 2.10 15 2.30 HW SK-21-804 16.30 18.75 2.45 0.82 15 1.02 HW SK-21-804 29.00 32.00 3.00 0.75 19 1.00 HW SK-21-804 35.00 44.00 9.00 0.98 12 1.14 HW SK-21-804 53.00 55.00 2.00 1.21 5 1.28 HW SK-21-805 8.70 20.00 11.30 0.95 15 1.14 HW SK-21-805 25.20 28.40 3.20 0.61 26 0.95 HW SK-21-805 33.60 43.25 9.65 0.92 8 1.03 HW SK-21-805 45.60 62.00 16.40 6.06 11 6.21 HW Including 52.00 55.00 3.00 10.05 11 10.20 HW SK-21-806 41.81 74.00 32.19 3.20 11 3.34 HW Including 72.00 74.00 2.00 28.40 71 29.35 HW SK-21-815 163.00 204.92 41.92 3.99 14 4.17 21C Including 168.00 169.50 1.50 10.40 58 11.17 21C and 170.50 171.69 1.19 12.15 14 12.34 21C and 182.00 183.36 1.36 11.05 126 12.73 21C SK-21-816 196.00 224.00 28.00 3.97 13 4.15 21C Including 197.21 198.00 0.79 43.90 5 43.97 21C and 200.20 201.00 0.80 13.75 6 13.83 21C SK-21-816 227.00 236.00 9.00 1.65 18 1.89 21C

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations: