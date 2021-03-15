Three New Copper and Silver Projects Granted in Morocco

Grant of Projects doubles Altus' land holding and increases portfolio to seven base and precious metals projects in Morocco

DIDCOT, March 15, 2021 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSXV:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) announces the granting of three new copper and silver exploration projects (the "Projects") totalling 252 km2 in the western Anti-Atlas of the Kingdom of Morocco ("Morocco"). The Projects were awarded to the Company's 100% owned subsidiary, Aterian Resources Limited, following a competitive tender process.

Highlights:

Three new copper and silver projects totalling 252 km 2 granted in central Morocco

granted in central Morocco Projects considered highly prospective for sediment-hosted mineralisation

Izougza copper-silver project is located 20 km southeast of the Zgounder silver mine

At least four historically recorded copper occurrences within the Projects

Strategic land holding in Morocco enlarged to seven base and precious metal projects

Remote sensing underway with exploration programmes commencing shortly

Further licence applications submitted across key mineralised belts in Morocco

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to be awarded three new copper and silver projects in Morocco as part of a competitive tender process. The Projects total 252 km2 and target sedimentary copper-silver mineralisation, within the prospective western Anti-Atlas belt of Morocco. Altus has also applied for a number of further projects across Morocco and awaits the results of these submissions.

"Significantly, we have been granted the 24 km2 Izougza Project, located approximately 20 km southeast of the Zgounder silver mine, operated by TSX-listed Aya Gold & Silver Inc. We have also been granted the 85 km2 Azrar and 143 km2 Tata Projects, located approximately 43 km and 50 km east and southeast respectively of the Tizert copper mine, operated by the Managem Group. With the grant of these Projects we have approximately doubled our land holding to 511 km2 and increased our portfolio to seven base and precious metals projects in Morocco.

"Our field team will commence exploration shortly, focusing on a number of priority targets defined from our remote sensing programmes. In the meantime we look forward to the potential grant of further projects that we have applied for in Morocco."

Project Summary:

Izougza Copper-Silver Project (24 km 2 ): Prospective for vein hosted silver and copper mineralisation Located on a strike-slip structure separating Proterozoic granites and volcanics Along strike of historical mapped copper, silver, cobalt and gold occurrences Located 20 km from the Zgounder silver mine, operated by Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (mineralisation hosted at Zgounder is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Izougza)

):

Azrar Copper Project (85 km 2 ): Hosts several mapped historical copper occurrences Sedimentary copper potential in Neoproterozoic to Ediacaran sediments Located 45 km east of the Tizert copper mine (mineralisation hosted at Tizert is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Azrar)

):

Tata Copper Project (143 km 2 ): Hosts a mapped historical copper-gold and gold occurrence Sedimentary copper potential in Adoudounian sediments on the flank of an inlier 50 km southeast of the Tizert copper mine (mineralisation hosted at Tizert is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Tata)

):

Izougza Copper-Silver Project (24 km2) - Geology

The Project is located on a major regional east-west trending strike-slip fault zone between Proterozoic granite-migmatite terrain and Neoproterozoic volcano-sediments overlain unconformably by Cenozoic volcano-sediments. Numerous copper, silver, gold and cobalt mineral occurrences are located along strike to the east and west with an apparent association with the major strike-slip fault zone.

Azraz Copper Project (85 km2) - Geology

The Project is located on the flank of the Agadir-Melloul inlier in the Western Anti-Atlas and is composed of terminal Neoproterozoic volcano-sediments overlain unconformably by Adoudounian sediments. These sedimentary sequences are known to host copper deposits in the Western and Central Anti-Atlas. A series of north to northeast striking faults and fold hinges traverse the project and are cut by a series of west-northwest interpreted structures.

Tata Copper Project (143 km2) - Geology

The Project is located in the Tata inlier of the western Anti-Atlas and is composed of Palaeoproterozoic flysch sequences deposited in a tectonic basin, intruded by a granitic complex and complexly deformed during successive Eburnean, Pan-African and Hercynian orogenies. The Palaeoproterozoic metasediments are unconformably overlain by Neoproterozoic volcano-sediments, in turn unconformably overlain by Adoudounian sediments that are known host to major sedimentary copper deposits in the Western and Central Anti-Atlas.

Illustrations

The following figures have been prepared by Altus and relate to the disclosures in this announcement and are visible in the version of this announcement on the Company's website (www.altus-strategies.com) or in PDF format by following this link: https://altus-strategies.com/site/assets/files/5036/altus_nr_-_morocco_15_march_2021.pdf.

Location of the Projects in Morocco are shown in Figure 1

Location of key deposits and Projects within the western Anti-Atlas is shown in Figure 2

Priority targets within the Izougza Copper-Silver is shown in Figure 3

Priority targets within the Azraz Copper Project is shown in Figure 4

Priority targets within the Tata Copper Project is shown in Figure 5

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this regulatory announcement has been approved by Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus. A graduate of the University of Southampton in Geology (Hons), he also holds a Master's degree from the Camborne School of Mines (Exeter University) in Mining Geology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM rules and NI 43-101.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

Glossary of Terms

The following is a glossary of technical terms:

"Ag" means silver

"Cu" means copper

"g/t" means grams per tonne

"km" means kilometres

"NI 43-01" means National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators"

"Mt" means millions of tonnes

"Qualified Person" means a person that has the education, skills and professional credentials to act as a qualified person under NI 43-101

SOURCE: Altus Strategies Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635345/Three-New-Copper-and-Silver-Projects-Granted-in-Morocco