Chesapeake Gold Mobilizes Drill Program at Metates Project

Vancouver, March 16, 2021 - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received the final permits from the local authorities to commence a bulk drilling program at the Metates gold-silver project located in Durango State, Mexico. Chesapeake plans to drill approximately 2,500 meters to recover 10 tonnes of large diameter core (PQ) to undertake metallurgical testwork in support of a potential sulphide heap leach mine operation. Major Drilling has commenced mobilizing to site this week.

Alan Pangbourne, CEO of Chesapeake commented: "We are pleased to get the drill program underway and look forward to conducting extensive metallurgical testwork on fresh core over the next 18 to 24 months to analyze the metallurgical response of the Metates ore to the heap leach technology. The metallurgical program follows preliminary diagnostic testwork conducted on Metates ore and will help provide guidance on our final commercial scale project design parameters, with respect to target ore oxidation levels, reagent consumption, gold and silver recoveries and oxidation cycles. Positive test results will significantly de-risk and improve the economic viability of one of the largest, undeveloped Tier 1 gold-silver deposits in the world today."

About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp. is focused on the discovery, acquisition and development of major gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Chesapeake's flagship asset is the Metates project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver-zinc deposits in the Americas with over 18 million ounces of gold and 500 million ounces of silver.

Chesapeake also has developed an organic pipeline of satellite exploration properties strategically located near Metates. In addition, the Company owns 74% of Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. ("Gunpoint") which owns the Talapoosa gold project in Nevada.

