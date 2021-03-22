Altus Closes Over-Subscribed £7.70m / C$13.35m Equity Fundraising and Appoints Shard Capital Partners LLP as Joint Broker

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

DIDCOT, March 22, 2021 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSXV:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it has conditionally raised £7.70 million / C$13.35 million (before expenses) by way of an oversubscribed placing and subscription of 10,266,668 new ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") at an issue price of £0.75 / C$1.30 per share (the "Issue Price"), with existing and new institutional and private investors (the "Fundraising").

Highlights:

Completion of over-subscribed Fundraising raising £7.70 million / C$13.35 million

Strategic investor La Mancha has subscribed for 35.43% of the Fundraising

Fundraising has attracted new institutional and family office investors to the share register

Altus Directors and PMDRs participated in the Fundraising

Net proceeds primarily used to accelerate gold exploration programmes in Egypt and Mali

Shard Capital Partners LLP appointed as joint broker

Steve Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to announce the completion of this oversubscribed Fundraising, raising a total of £7.70 million / C$13.35 million at £0.75 / C$1.30 per share. The Fundraising was cornerstoned by our strategic shareholder La Mancha, subscribing pro rata to its 35.43% shareholding. Following the completion of the Fundraising, Altus has a strong balance sheet, comprising approximately £12.5 million / C$21.6 million in cash and £1.5 million / C$2.6 million in listed equities.

"Altus is a mining royalty generator which has assembled and is continuing to aggressively grow a strong and diversified portfolio of high quality and strategically located gold and base metal project and royalty interests across Africa. The net proceeds from this Fundraising will be used to aggressively accelerate our exploration programmes primarily in Egypt and Mali, as well as enable us to consider potential project and royalty acquisition opportunities.

"With this Fundraising we are also delighted to have strengthened our shareholder base with a number of notable institutions, family offices and private investors who share our vision. The Board of Altus welcomes these shareholders to the Company and thanks all of its shareholders for their continued support."

Details of the Fundraising

The Fundraising was cornerstoned by the Company's largest and strategic shareholder La Mancha Holding S.à r.l. ("La Mancha") and included participation by certain Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). The Fundraising was led by joint brokers SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ("SP Angel") and Shard Capital Partners LLP ("Shard").

The Issue Price represents a discount of approximately 8.0 per cent. to the closing mid-market AIM price of £0.815 / C$1.41 on Friday 19 March 2021, being the last trading day prior to the release of this announcement of the Fundraising. The new Ordinary Shares will represent approximately 12.77 % of the Company's enlarged issued share capital on Admission.

The Fundraising is conditional, amongst other things, on the admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission") and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for 10,266,668 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM and it is expected that Admission and dealings in these new Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM at 8.00 a.m. on, or around, Wednesday 24 March 2021.

The Ordinary Shares issued to La Mancha and the Altus directors and officers participating in the Fundraising, as described below, will be subject to a TSX-V four-month hold period and the Ordinary Shares issued to Canadian investors will be subject to a Canadian regulatory four-month hold period. The hold periods will expire on Monday 26 July 2021.

Details of Director and PDMR subscriptions

Details of Director and PDMR subscriptions in the Fundraising are outlined in the table below:

Director Position New Ordinary Shares being subscribed Shareholding following Admission % holding following Admission Steven Poulton CEO & Director 37,061 5,757,061 7.16 Matthew Grainger Executive Director 13,333 2,098,899 2.61 Alister Hume Business Development 7,000 7,000 0.01 Richard Belcher VP Exploration 6,666 6,666 0.01 Will Slater VP Operations 6,000 222,104 0.28

Related Party Transaction

La Mancha, as a substantial shareholder, is a "related party" pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies and Canadian Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Accordingly, La Mancha's subscription in the Fundraising constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13 and MI 61-101 ("Related Party Transaction"). The subscriptions by the five Altus Directors and Officers also constitute Related Party Transactions under MI 61-101.

The Directors of the Company, excluding Karim Nasr (being the board representative of La Mancha) and those Directors participating in the Fundraising, having consulted with SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, consider that the terms of the Related Party Transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company were concerned.

A Material Change Report was not filed at least 21 days before the closing of the Fundraising as required by MI 61-101 as there was insufficient time to file the Report before closing. The Related Party Transactions are exempt from (i) the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 as the Ordinary Shares are not traded on any of the stock exchanges prescribed by MI 61-101 and (ii) the minority shareholder requirements of MI 61-101 as the Fundraising does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalisation.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds of the Fundraising (approx. £7.58 million / C$13.14 million) are to be used as follows:

£2.00 million / C$3.47 million - Egypt exploration programmes

£2.00 million / C$3.47 million - New royalty or project acquisitions

£0.80 million / C$1.38 million - up to 10,000m of drilling planned for Q2 2021 and a Preliminary Economic Assessment at the Diba gold project in Mali

£2.78 million / C$4.82 million - General working capital

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, there will be a total of 80,384,269 Ordinary Shares in issue (issued), none of which are held in treasury. Shareholders should use that number as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Appointment of Broker

The Company announces the appointment of Shard Capital Partners LLP ("Shard") as its joint broker with immediate effect. Shard will work alongside the Company's existing broker, SP Angel. SP Angel will continue to act as the Company's Nominated Adviser.

Broker Warrants

The Company has agreed to issue warrants over a total of 63,065 ordinary shares to SP Angel and Shard exercisable at a price of 112.5 pence per ordinary share for a period of two years from the date of completion of the Fundraising in accordance with the terms of their engagement letter.

Further Information

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Tel:+44 (0) 1235 511 767 E: info@altus-strategies.com SP Angel (Nominated Adviser) Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel (Broker) Grant Barker / Richard Parlons Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471 Shard Capital (Broker) Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR) Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 E: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1 Details of the relevant person / person closely associated a) Name 1. Steven Poulton 2. Matthew Grainger 3. Alister Hume 4. Will Slater 5. Richard Belcher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. CEO & Director 2. Executive Director 3. PDMR (non-board) 4. PDMR (non-board) 5. PDMR (non-board) b) Initial notification/ Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Altus Strategies Plc b) LEI 213800IP93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument SHARE Identification code ISIN: GBOOBYT26M80 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £0.75 37,061 2. £0.75 13,333 3. £0.75 7,000 4. £0.75 6,000 5. £0.75 6,666 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 70,060 Price £0.75 e) Date of the transaction 22 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction Off-market

