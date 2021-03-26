Mainstream Announces Closing of Share Purchase Transactions

Toronto, March 25, 2021 - Mainstream Minerals Corp. (the "Company") announces that it entered into a non-arm's length share purchase agreement with Cejay Kim dated January 15, 2021 (the "Kim Share Purchase Agreement") and an arm's length share purchase agreement with Michael Blady dated February 17, 2021 (the "Blady Share Purchase Agreement") (the Blady Share Purchase Agreement and the Kim Share Purchase Agreement are collectively referred to as the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Kim Share Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 359,477 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company to Mr. Kim at a price of $0.34 per Common Share in exchange for 1,111,112 common shares in the capital of a mining issuer that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that were beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Kim at a fair market value of the common shares on the date the parties entered into the Kim Share Purchase Agreement.

Pursuant to the Blady Share Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 441,176 Common Shares of the Company to Mr. Blady at a price of $0.34 per Common Share in exchange for an aggregate of 1,064,351 common shares in the capital of certain mining issuers that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange respectively, that were beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Blady at a fair market value of the common shares on the date the parties entered into the Blady Share Purchase Agreement. In addition, Mr. Blady acquired an additional 441,176 Common Shares of the Company pursuant to private share purchase transactions.

A portion of the Transaction constituted a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as an insider of the Company acquired 359,477 Common Shares. The Company is relying on exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Transaction, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Transaction in an expeditious manner.

