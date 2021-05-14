Menü Artikel
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Q1 Financial Results

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Quarterly Financial Results for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2021

LONDON, May 14, 2021 - Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM, TSX:HZM) ('Horizonte' or 'the Company') the nickel company focused on Brazil, announces its unaudited financial results for the three month period to 31 March 2021 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company's website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Highlights for the Period

  • Successful completion of a £18 million fundraise with predominately new institutions resulting in a strengthened cash balance of £26 million.
  • Multiple components of the Araguaia project finance package reaching final stages.
  • Appointment of BMO Capital Market Limited as joint broker.
  • Appointment of Michael Drake as Head of Projects.
  • Award of power line licence to cover the full power requirement of the Araguaia project at nameplate capacity.
  • Continued support provided to local communities in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Post Period Events

  • Contract for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the Vermelho project awarded to Ramboll.

Horizonte Minerals Plc
Unaudited Amended Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6083Y_1-2021-5-13.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647384/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Q1-Financial-Results


Horizonte Minerals Plc

