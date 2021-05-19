Classic Minerals Ltd: Native Title Endorsement Received for Kat gap Project

Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is very pleased to announce yet another significant production milestone with the achievement of Native Title endorsement over the mining area at Kat Gap.The Company has executed a Noongar Alternative Heritage Agreement with the South West Land And Sea Council, ICN 3832 on the behalf of the Ballardong Agreement Group which covers the whole Kat Gap mining project.This is an extremely important milestone to the Company, and we would like to thank our long term employee Mr Jacob Doutch for his "above and beyond" efforts in actively engaging and managing the Native Title endorsements with the West Australian Government and the Ballardong Agreement GroupThe Chairman, John Lester said "We are excited to enter into this agreement with Ballardong Agreement Group, a group who we respect, and we have a strong relationship with. We believe this agreement lays the strongest foundation for the Kat Gap mining project and allows the company to proceed whilst respecting the heritage and culture of the area.Gratitude must be given to our long term employee Jacob Doutch for his significant & tireless efforts in actively engaging and managing the Native Title endorsements with the West Australian Government and the Ballardong Agreement Group."To view images, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CO3KQYVL





About Classic Minerals Ltd:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Source:

Classic Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6305-0221 E: contact@classicminerals.com.au WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au