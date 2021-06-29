Fortuna Silver Mines and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate gold and silver producer

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2021 - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. ("Fortuna") (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) and Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold") (TSX: ROXG | OTCQX: ROGFF) are pleased to announce that shareholders of both Fortuna and Roxgold have approved all matters voted on at Fortuna's annual and special meeting as well as at Roxgold's special meeting and annual meeting held earlier today, including the proposed acquisition by Fortuna of all of the outstanding common shares of Roxgold ("Roxgold Shares") by way of a proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the arrangement agreement between Fortuna and Roxgold dated effective April 26, 2021 (for additional information, please refer to the joint news release dated April 26, 2021, "Fortuna And Roxgold Agree To Business Combination Creating A Low-Cost Intermediate Global Precious Metals Producer")Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to the Arrangement, including approval of the Arrangement by the British Columbia Supreme Court, which application will be heard June 30, 2021, closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on July 2, 2021.Following completion of the Arrangement, current Fortuna shareholders and former Roxgold shareholders will own approximately 63.6% and 36.4% of the outstanding Fortuna Shares, respectively. Post-arrangement, Fortuna will continue under the name " Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. " with the ticker symbol "FVI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "FSM" on the New York Stock Exchange, and Roxgold will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortuna. Roxgold will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and an application will be made for Roxgold to cease to be a reporting issuer.The issuance by Fortuna of up to 110,128,963 common shares of Fortuna ("Fortuna Shares") to the shareholders of Roxgold in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding Roxgold Shares pursuant to the Arrangement was approved by 96.65% of the votes cast by Fortuna shareholders present by virtual attendance or represented by proxy at Fortuna's annual and special meeting.

All matters presented for approval at the Fortuna annual and special meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:



Item of Business Votes Cast FOR Votes Cast Against / Withheld Share Issuance in connection with the Arrangement 37,829,172

(96.65%) 1,311,875

(3.35%) Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor of Fortuna 69,528,259

(98.55%) 1,023,311

(1.45%) Fixing the number of directors elected to the board of Fortuna at six 38,543,472

(98.47%) 597,574

(1.53%)

Detailed voting results regarding the election of Fortuna directors are as follows:



Name Votes Cast FOR Votes Withheld Jorge A. Ganoza Durant 38,509,971

(98.39%) 631,076

(1.61%) David Laing 37,097,973

(94.78%) 2,043,074

(5.22%) Mario Szotlender 38,312,437

(97.88%) 828,610

(2.12%) David Farrell 36,315,260

(92.78%) 2,825,786

(7.22%) Alfredo Sillau 38,293,545

(97.83%) 847,501

(2.17%) Kylie Dickson 38,357,208

(98.00%) 783,839

(2.00%)

Item of Business Votes Cast FOR Votes Against / Withheld Approval of Arrangement 211,895,783

(84.80%) 37,988,933

(15.20%) Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Roxgold 253,335,182

(99.27%) 1,866,417

(0.73%)

The Arrangement with Fortuna was approved by 84.80% of the votes cast by Roxgold shareholders present by virtual attendance or represented by proxy at Roxgold's special virtual meeting, as well as 84.15% of votes cast after excluding the votes cast by a director and an officer of Roxgold in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.All matters presented for approval at Roxgold's special meeting and its annual meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

Detailed voting results regarding the election of Roxgold directors are as follows:



Name Votes Cast FOR Votes Withheld Richard Colterjohn 205,609,038

(90.41%) 21,820,098

(9.59%) John Dorward 207,927,664

(91.43%) 19,501,472

(8.57%) Kate Harcourt 207,686,644

(91.32%) 19,742,492

(8.68%) John L. Knowles 207,649,776

(91.30%) 19,779,360

(8.70%) Oliver Lennox-King 207,594,092

(91.28%) 19,835,044

(8.72%) Dawn Moss 207,922,022

(91.42%) 19,507,114

(8.58%) Norman Pitcher 207,910,888

(91.42%) 19,518,248

(8.58%)