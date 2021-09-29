Wesdome Continues to Define Kiena High Grade Zones Near Underground Infrastructure and at Surface

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces underground exploration drilling results from the Kiena Deep Zone and initial surface exploration drilling results at the Company's 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Kiena Deep A Zone and Footwall Zone Drilling

On March 23, 2021, Wesdome announced the discovery of a new high grade gold zone in the footwall of the A Zone, (the Footwall Zone), which has been the focus of our in-fill drilling over the past several months.

The Footwall Zone is interpreted as lenses of gold mineralization located within a 50 metre ('m') wide corridor adjacent to the footwall of the A2 Zone. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz ? visible gold veins that are spatially associated with amphibolite altered komatiite, basaltic komatiite and basalt units.

Because the recent drilling has been impacted by the industry wide shortage of skilled drillers, 11 holes and their wedges having reached the Footwall and A Zones since the last press release. As such, additional drilling is still required to determine the geometry of the mineralized lenses forming the corridor of the Footwall Zone. The orientation, dip and geometry of these new lenses will need to be confirmed in order to determine true widths. However, it is interpreted that the Footwall zone runs parallel to the A Zone and extends at least 300 m. Mineralization remains open laterally and down plunge (Figure 1).

Figure 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3430c154-f363-40ca-837d-555870a93e9c

Additionally, the recent A Zone high grade drill intersections inside and outside of the current A Zone resource block model shows the potential to expand the current resource estimate.

Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

Hole 6762: 132.1 g/t Au over 7.4 m core length (27.6 g/t Au capped, 3.9 m true width) A Zone

Hole 6752W4: 34.3 g/t Au over 7.2 m core length (32.2 g/t Au capped, 3.5 m true width) A2 Zone

Hole 6762W2: 13.4 g/t Au over 16.0 m core length (13.0 g/t Au capped) Footwall Zone

Hole 6762W1: 20.1 g/t Au over 9.1 m core length (18.5 g/t Au capped) Footwall Zone

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are unknown at this time for the Footwall Zone.

Regional Surface Exploration Drilling

Initial surface drilling has focused on the Presqu'ile and Shawkey areas located northwest and southeast of the Kiena Mine, respectively (Figure 2). Since July 2021, two drills on barges have been testing the continuity of some gold anomalies in the Jacola Formation which host the Kiena mine. In early September 2021, a third drill was added in the Shawkey area to follow up on historical gold anomalies and newly intersected mineralization.

Figure 2: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0eee8d9b-acee-4ed5-b4c0-25861f3661f1

Highlights of the recent drilling at Presqu'?le and Shawkey zones are listed below and summarized in Table 2.

Hole PR-20-001: 1515.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m core length

Hole PR-20-001: 23.1 g/t Au over 2.2 m core length

Hole PR-21-008: 63.9 g/t Au over 0.9 m core length

Hole SW-21-009: 20.80 g/t Au over 1.5 m core length

Hole SW-21-013: 29.40 g/t Au over 1.1 m core length

The true widths of the intersections of the Presqu'?le zones are believed to be of 70% or higher of the intersected length.

Previous drilling at the Presqu'ile zones has defined a small near surface mineral resource (see press release dated December 15th, 2020). Eleven of the reported holes for this zone intersected gold mineralization and helped to define a steeply east-plunging trend. Future drilling will continue to test the extent of the mineralization which is near to an underground access at a vertical depth of 320 m below surface and approximately 450 m to the north.

The drilling in the Shawkey area was following up on gold anomalies in historical holes and exploring untested areas along strike. Eight holes intersected a new zone called Bourgo which is perpendicular to the general northwest-southeast trend. It consists of quartz veins with very low sulphide content hosted in a komatiitic basalt unit. The northern orientation is similar to the orientation of the nearby Kiena Deep A Zones. Drilling is planned to improve the understanding of this area.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, "We are pleased with the recent underground exploration drilling that continues to define the high grade Footwall Zone, which already extends over 300 metres down plunge. This new discovery could have major positive impacts on the project as the underground infrastructure utilized to access the A Zones would only incrementally be added to for the potential mining of the Footwall Zones. It is our goal to include this zone in the updated mineral resource estimate at year end.

We are also pleased with initial surface exploration results which could potentially increase our resource base in areas proximal to the mine. These results also illustrate the excellent potential to find new discoveries on our large, and hugely underexplored property. The fact we have mineralization in a similar orientation as the A Zones in the Bourgo Zone is notable. Any near mine resource has the potential to add additional mill feed and place less strain with increased flexibility on mine production.

Drilling has been impacted by a very competitive market, and we are working with our drilling contractors to mitigate the shortage of drillers in the area and hope to increase drilling rates going forward.

We are also pleased with the progress being made ramping up production at Kiena. The first stope from the Kiena Deep A Zone is now in production as per plan and will be processed soon at the Kiena mill, which has been processing ore from the S-50 zone since mid-July. We are satisfied with the advancement of the project so far and will provide updates accordingly."

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The underground technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Chief Geologist - Underground Exploration of the Company. The surface technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Yan Ducharme, P.Geo., (OGQ #690) Exploration Manager of the Company. Both are a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d'Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company's top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate offices. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts. Future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company's actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines is a 100% Canadian focused Company that has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company's strategy is to build an intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently increasing gold production from the high-grade Eagle River Underground Mine. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company is currently completing a PFS in support of a production restart decision. The Company is in the process of divesting of its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres ("kms") west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 140.8 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO."

Table 1: Kiena Complex Underground Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) Estimated

True width

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t

Au) Name

Zone 6759 70.0 74.3 4.3 4.3 7.45 7.45 A Zone 6762 444.6 452.0 7.4 3.9 132.09 27.64 A Zone 6767 71.0 75.5 4.5 4.4 19.55 19.55 A Zone 6785W1 186.2 193.7 7.5 3.2 6.00 6.00 A Zone 6742W11 358.0 362.2 4.2 3.4 5.86 5.86 A1 Zone 6752 762.2 769.9 7.6 6.7 17.85 15.69 A1 Zone 6752W4 239.0 243.5 4.5 3.0 10.35 10.35 A1 Zone 6755W1 231.0 235.9 4.9 4.1 8.45 8.45 A1 Zone 6762 458.0 466.0 8.0 3.7 141.97 15.47 A1 Zone 6762W1 214.2 225.2 11.0 4.1 4.14 4.14 A1 Zone 6762W3 222.4 242.8 20.4 4.2 8.10 8.10 A1 Zone 6785 372.3 377.3 5.0 3.5 5.11 5.11 A1 Zone 6752W1 300.4 310.5 10.1 3.7 14.10 14.10 A2 Zone 6752W2 158.5 164.2 5.7 4.4 12.85 12.85 A2 Zone 6752W3 212.5 220.0 7.5 4.5 13.87 13.87 A2 Zone 6752W4 265.7 272.9 7.2 3.5 34.31 32.32 A2 Zone 6762W1 249.4 259.6 10.2 3.9 9.10 9.10 A2 Zone 6752W2 172.5 176.0 3.5 - 14.20 14.20 Footwall 6752W2 188.0 192.5 4.5 - 34.09 34.09 Footwall 6752W4 283.4 287.2 3.8 - 4.41 4.41 Footwall 6762W1 271.5 280.0 8.5 - 3.19 3.19 Footwall 6762W1 294.4 303.5 9.1 - 20.11 18.54 Footwall 6762W2 325.5 341.5 16.0 - 13.37 12.98 Footwall 6762W3 306.1 316.3 10.2 - 8.78 8.78 Footwall 6762W3 327.1 331.6 4.5 - 7.30 7.30 Footwall * Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Assays

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Name

Zone 6742W11 358.0 359.5 1.5 0.12 0.12 A1 Zone 6742W11 359.5 360.7 1.2 15 15 A1 Zone 6742W11 360.7 362.2 1.5 0.54 0.54 A1 Zone 6752 762.2 763.0 0.8 9.43 9.43 A1 Zone 6752 763.0 763.8 0.8 7.14 7.14 A1 Zone 6752 763.8 764.6 0.8 7.97 7.97 A1 Zone 6752 764.6 765.6 1.0 106.50 90.00 A1 Zone 6752 765.6 766.6 1.0 0.38 0.38 A1 Zone 6752 766.6 767.6 1.0 0.39 0.39 A1 Zone 6752 767.6 768.6 1.0 0.43 0.43 A1 Zone 6752 768.6 769.9 1.3 7.36 7.36 A1 Zone 6752W1 300.4 301.4 1.0 2.71 2.71 A1 Zone 6752W1 301.4 302.4 1.0 1.14 1.14 A1 Zone 6752W1 302.4 303.4 1.0 20.6 20.6 A1 Zone 6752W1 303.4 304.4 1.0 3.73 3.73 A1 Zone 6752W1 304.4 305.4 1.0 47.8 47.8 A1 Zone 6752W1 305.4 306.4 1.0 0.49 0.49 A1 Zone 6752W1 306.4 307.4 1.0 0.26 0.26 A1 Zone 6752W1 307.4 308.7 1.3 0.75 0.75 A1 Zone 6752W1 308.7 309.7 1.1 59.2 59.2 A1 Zone 6752W1 309.7 310.5 0.8 6.73 6.73 A1 Zone 6752W2 158.5 159.0 0.5 4.91 4.91 A2 Zone 6752W2 159.0 160.0 1.0 4.52 4.52 A2 Zone 6752W2 160.0 161.0 1.0 12.40 12.40 A2 Zone 6752W2 161.0 162.0 1.0 50.10 50.10 A2 Zone 6752W2 162.0 162.5 0.5 2.38 2.38 A2 Zone 6752W2 162.5 164.2 1.7 1.52 1.52 A2 Zone 6752W2 172.5 173.5 1.0 47.90 47.90 Footwall 6752W2 173.5 174.5 1.0 1.66 1.66 Footwall 6752W2 174.5 176.0 1.5 0.10 0.10 Footwall 6752W2 188.0 189.5 1.5 51.90 51.90 Footwall 6752W2 189.5 191.0 1.5 49.30 49.30 Footwall 6752W2 191.0 192.5 1.5 1.06 1.06 Footwall 6752W3 212.5 213.5 1.0 6.70 6.70 A1 Zone 6752W3 213.5 214.5 1.0 13.10 13.10 A1 Zone 6752W3 214.5 215.6 1.1 61.50 61.50 A1 Zone 6752W3 215.6 217.0 1.4 9.25 9.25 A1 Zone 6752W3 217.0 218.0 1.0 0.57 0.57 A1 Zone 6752W3 218.0 219.0 1.0 0.38 0.38 A1 Zone 6752W3 219.0 220.0 1.0 2.65 2.65 A1 Zone 6752W4 239.0 240.5 1.5 2.23 2.23 A1 Zone 6752W4 240.5 242.0 1.5 28.80 28.80 A1 Zone 6752W4 242.0 243.5 1.5 0.03 0.03 A1 Zone 6752W4 265.7 266.3 0.6 2.85 2.85 A2 Zone 6752W4 266.3 266.9 0.6 12.75 12.75 A2 Zone 6752W4 266.9 267.9 1.0 100.50 90.00 A2 Zone 6752W4 267.9 268.9 1.0 28.40 28.40 A2 Zone 6752W4 268.9 269.9 1.0 1.42 1.42 A2 Zone 6752W4 269.9 270.9 1.0 76.20 76.20 A2 Zone 6752W4 270.9 271.9 1.0 6.50 6.50 A2 Zone 6752W4 271.9 272.9 1.0 2.71 2.71 A2 Zone 6752W4 283.4 284.4 1.0 1.11 1.11 Footwall 6752W4 284.4 285.4 1.0 7.53 7.53 Footwall 6752W4 285.4 286.4 1.0 6.62 6.62 Footwall 6752W4 286.4 287.2 0.8 1.87 1.87 Footwall 6755W1 231.0 232.5 1.5 16.70 16.70 A Zone 6755W1 232.5 234.0 1.5 0.20 0.20 A Zone 6755W1 234.0 235.0 1.0 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6755W1 235.0 235.9 0.9 0.75 0.75 A Zone 6759 70.0 71.0 1.0 1.48 1.48 A Zone 6759 71.0 72.0 1.0 17.55 17.55 A Zone 6759 72.0 73.3 1.3 8.58 8.58 A Zone 6759 73.3 74.3 1.0 1.86 1.86 A Zone 6762 444.6 445.6 1.0 863.00 90.00 A Zone 6762 445.6 446.5 0.9 89.40 89.40 A Zone 6762 446.5 447.5 1.0 2.45 2.45 A Zone 6762 447.5 448.5 1.0 2.62 2.62 A Zone 6762 448.5 449.5 1.0 1.12 1.12 A Zone 6762 449.5 450.5 1.0 2.94 2.94 A Zone 6762 450.5 451.3 0.8 1.30 1.30 A Zone 6762 451.3 452.0 0.7 34.10 34.10 A Zone 6762 458.0 459.0 1.0 4.52 4.52 A1 Zone 6762 459.0 460.0 1.0 0.01 0.01 A1 Zone 6762 460.0 461.0 1.0 0.03 0.03 A1 Zone 6762 461.0 462.0 1.0 0.16 0.16 A1 Zone 6762 462.0 463.0 1.0 0.02 0.02 A1 Zone 6762 463.0 464.0 1.0 16.60 16.60 A1 Zone 6762 464.0 465.1 1.1 1010.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6762 465.1 466.0 0.9 3.84 3.84 A1 Zone 6762W1 214.2 215.4 1.2 24.20 24.20 A1 Zone 6762W1 215.4 216.3 0.9 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone 6762W1 216.3 217.2 0.9 0.23 0.23 A1 Zone 6762W1 217.2 218.1 0.9 0.06 0.06 A1 Zone 6762W1 218.1 219.2 1.1 0.27 0.27 A1 Zone 6762W1 219.2 220.4 1.2 0.87 0.87 A1 Zone 6762W1 220.4 221.6 1.2 1.58 1.58 A1 Zone 6762W1 221.6 222.8 1.2 1.47 1.47 A1 Zone 6762W1 222.8 224.0 1.2 2.89 2.89 A1 Zone 6762W1 224.0 225.2 1.2 6.44 6.44 A1 Zone 6762W1 249.4 250.4 1.0 70.60 70.60 A2 Zone 6762W1 250.4 251.4 1.0 6.48 6.48 A2 Zone 6762W1 251.4 252.4 1.0 3.06 3.06 A2 Zone 6762W1 252.4 253.6 1.2 2.04 2.04 A2 Zone 6762W1 253.6 254.8 1.2 1.06 1.06 A2 Zone 6762W1 254.8 256.0 1.2 0.82 0.82 A2 Zone 6762W1 256.0 257.2 1.2 0.22 0.22 A2 Zone 6762W1 257.2 258.4 1.2 0.09 0.09 A2 Zone 6762W1 258.4 259.6 1.2 6.30 6.30 A2 Zone 6762W1 271.6 272.6 1.0 7.32 7.32 Footwall 6762W1 272.6 273.8 1.2 4.54 4.54 Footwall 6762W1 273.8 275.0 1.2 1.78 1.78 Footwall 6762W1 275.0 276.4 1.4 0.59 0.59 Footwall 6762W1 276.4 277.6 1.2 1.43 1.43 Footwall 6762W1 277.6 278.8 1.2 4.13 4.13 Footwall 6762W1 278.8 280.0 1.2 3.91 3.91 Footwall 6762W1 294.4 295.6 1.2 5.82 5.82 Footwall 6762W1 295.6 296.5 0.9 5.05 5.05 Footwall 6762W1 296.5 297.4 0.9 4.16 4.16 Footwall 6762W1 297.4 298.6 1.2 1.10 1.10 Footwall 6762W1 298.6 299.7 1.1 2.89 2.89 Footwall 6762W1 299.7 300.8 1.1 4.62 4.62 Footwall 6762W1 300.8 302.2 1.4 19.20 19.20 Footwall 6762W1 302.2 303.5 1.3 101.00 90.00 Footwall 6762W2 325.5 326.5 1.0 19.75 19.75 A2 Zone 6762W2 326.5 327.5 1.0 1.65 1.65 A2 Zone 6762W2 327.5 328.5 1.0 0.49 0.49 A2 Zone 6762W2 328.5 329.5 1.0 9.07 9.07 A2 Zone 6762W2 329.5 330.5 1.0 11.30 11.30 A2 Zone 6762W2 330.5 331.5 1.0 0.64 0.64 A2 Zone 6762W2 331.5 332.5 1.0 0.27 0.27 A2 Zone 6762W2 332.5 333.5 1.0 0.01 0.01 A2 Zone 6762W2 333.5 334.5 1.0 0.03 0.03 A2 Zone 6762W2 334.5 335.5 1.0 0.06 0.06 A2 Zone 6762W2 335.5 336.5 1.0 0.18 0.18 A2 Zone 6762W2 336.5 337.5 1.0 66.80 66.80 A2 Zone 6762W2 337.5 338.5 1.0 96.20 90.00 A2 Zone 6762W2 338.5 339.5 1.0 0.86 0.86 A2 Zone 6762W2 339.5 340.5 1.0 0.04 0.04 A2 Zone 6762W2 340.5 341.5 1.0 6.49 6.49 A2 Zone 6762W3 222.4 223.6 1.2 6.55 6.55 A1 Zone 6762W3 223.6 224.8 1.2 0.57 0.57 A1 Zone 6762W3 224.8 226.0 1.2 1.84 1.84 A1 Zone 6762W3 226.0 227.2 1.2 13.85 13.85 A1 Zone 6762W3 227.2 228.4 1.2 4.47 4.47 A1 Zone 6762W3 228.4 229.6 1.2 12.80 12.80 A1 Zone 6762W3 229.6 230.8 1.2 13.05 13.05 A1 Zone 6762W3 230.8 232.0 1.2 45.60 45.60 A1 Zone 6762W3 232.0 233.2 1.2 7.28 7.28 A1 Zone 6762W3 233.2 234.4 1.2 2.30 2.30 A1 Zone 6762W3 234.4 235.6 1.2 5.89 5.89 A1 Zone 6762W3 235.6 236.8 1.2 0.73 0.73 A1 Zone 6762W3 236.8 238.0 1.2 0.87 0.87 A1 Zone 6762W3 238.0 239.2 1.2 1.70 1.70 A1 Zone 6762W3 239.2 240.4 1.2 0.74 0.74 A1 Zone 6762W3 240.4 241.6 1.2 14.65 14.65 A1 Zone 6762W3 241.6 242.8 1.2 4.89 4.89 A1 Zone 6762W3 306.1 307.6 1.5 18.50 18.50 Footwall 6762W3 307.6 308.3 0.7 2.30 2.30 Footwall 6762W3 308.3 310.1 1.8 0.16 0.16 Footwall 6762W3 310.1 310.9 0.8 0.26 0.26 Footwall 6762W3 310.9 311.8 0.9 0.05 0.05 Footwall 6762W3 311.8 313.1 1.3 10.50 10.50 Footwall 6762W3 313.1 314.5 1.4 24.50 24.50 Footwall 6762W3 314.5 315.5 1.0 0.49 0.49 Footwall 6762W3 315.5 316.3 0.8 13.00 13.00 Footwall 6762W3 327.1 328.6 1.5 20.20 20.20 Footwall 6762W3 328.6 330.1 1.5 0.85 0.85 Footwall 6762W3 330.1 331.6 1.5 0.85 0.85 Footwall 6767 71.0 72.5 1.5 2.51 2.51 A Zone 6767 72.5 74.0 1.5 55.10 55.10 A Zone 6767 74.0 75.5 1.5 1.03 1.03 A Zone 6759 70.0 71.0 1.0 1.48 1.48 A Zone 6759 71.0 72.0 1.0 17.55 17.55 A Zone 6759 72.0 73.3 1.3 8.58 8.58 A Zone 6759 73.3 74.3 1.0 1.86 1.86 A Zone 6785 372.3 373.3 1.0 23.40 23.40 A1 Zone 6785 373.3 374.3 1.0 0.04 0.04 A1 Zone 6785 374.3 375.3 1.0 0.11 0.11 A1 Zone 6785 375.3 376.3 1.0 0.30 0.30 A1 Zone 6785 376.3 377.3 1.0 1.72 1.72 A1 Zone 6785W1 186.2 187.7 1.5 28.10 28.10 A Zone 6785W1 187.7 189.2 1.5 0.10 0.10 A Zone 6785W1 189.2 190.7 1.5 0.72 0.72 A Zone 6785W1 190.7 192.2 1.5 1.80 1.80 A Zone 6785W1 192.2 193.7 1.5 1.38 1.38 A Zone * Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Table 2: Kiena Complex Surface Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Assays

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Capped Grade

(90 g/t Au) Zone Presqu'ile PR-20-001 193.80 194.30 0.50 1515.00 90.00 237.85 240.00 2.15 23.10 23.10 Zone 2A 388.50 389.00 0.50 61.20 61.20 PR-20-002 257.00 258.00 1.00 0.84 0.84 Zone 1 300.30 300.80 0.50 9.64 9.64 PR-20-003 281.40 281.90 0.50 35.10 35.10 Zone 1 299.20 302.30 3.10 2.32 2.32 Zone 2 PR-20-004 323.75 324.50 0.75 3.29 3.29 Zone 2 PR-20-005 346.80 349.00 2.20 1.13 1.13 Zone 2 PR-21-006 370.70 374.20 3.50 0.38 0.38 Zone 2 PR-21-007 399.00 402.90 3.90 0.24 0.24 Zone 2 PR-21-008 286.00 287.20 1.20 6.13 6.13 Zone 2A 311.50 312.40 0.90 63.90 63.90 Zone 2 PR-21-009 334.00 336.00 2.00 20.90 20.90 Zone 2 PR-21-010 195.80 198.00 2.20 15.26 15.26 Zone 2A PR-21-011 No significant results PR-21-012 46.50 52.50 6.00 1.29 1.29 PR-21-013 No significant results Shawkey area SW-20-001 226.70 227.70 1.00 3.85 3.85 Bourgo SW-20-002 220.00 227.00 7.00 2.19 2.19 Bourgo SW-20-003 189.00 190.30 1.30 5.72 5.72 217.80 221.10 3.30 1.43 1.43 Bourgo SW-20-004 224.00 226.00 2.00 2.80 2.80 Bourgo SW-20-005 171.55 177.00 5.45 4.82 4.82 New area 332.50 333.00 0.50 18.35 18.35 New area SW-20-006 784.50 785.00 0.50 8.67 8.67 New area 799.60 804.80 5.20 1.33 1.33 New area SW-20-007 226.70 231.50 4.80 2.05 2.05 251.70 252.20 0.50 27.10 27.10 Bourgo SW-21-008 159.00 160.50 1.50 20.60 20.60 SW-21-009 272.70 273.50 0.80 9.21 9.21 282.80 283.50 0.70 18.60 18.60 Bourgo 502.50 504.00 1.50 17.45 17.45 513.00 514.50 1.50 20.80 20.80 562.80 563.30 0.50 56.80 56.80 SW-21-010 408.00 409.50 1.50 11.45 11.45 New area SW-21-011 429.50 431.00 1.50 5.17 5.17 SW-21-012 19.50 21.00 1.50 7.91 7.91 308.00 312.00 4.00 5.03 5.03 New area SW-21-013 109.20 110.30 1.10 29.40 29.40 Bourgo 191.30 191.80 0.50 5.27 5.27 227.30 228.80 1.50 5.16 5.16 SW-21-014 194.00 195.90 1.90 4.49 4.49 Bourgo

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/736587a2-bdac-4c0f-8777-79461bbb780c