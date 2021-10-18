EcoGraf Limited: Successful Completion of Product Qualification Program

ASX: GER



18 October 2021

Successful Completion of Product Qualification Program

EcoGraf(TM) Sustainably Produced Anode Material Outperforms International HF Benchmarks

EcoGraf Limited ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to advise that it has successfully completed a product qualification program for a major anode producer in which EcoGraf(TM) HFfree battery anode material outperformed reference material from existing producers.

The extensive program was undertaken by the prospective customer to assess the performance of HFfree product that will be produced by EcoGraf at its new Battery Anode Material Facility in Western Australia.

Preparation of the product sample involved completion of a large mechanical shaping program using commercial scale equipment in conjunction with a leading international equipment manufacturer (refer ASX Announcement Commercial Scale Program Delivers 20% Product Yield Increase 14 July 2021), followed by HFfree purification through a pilot plant EcoGraf has established with one of Australia's foremost mineral testing organisations, where the Company has been conducting its pre-construction purification programs (refer ASX Announcement Pre-Construction Locked-Cycle Testwork Completed 27 May 2021).

The EcoGraf product sample not only satisfied the anode producer's physical and chemical specifications, it also outperformed against reference materials in half-cell electrochemical testing. The Company is delighted with the results, that are further confirmation of the effectiveness of its environmentally superior EcoGraf(TM) processing technology to provide anode, battery and electric vehicle manufactures with high quality, sustainably produced battery anode material.

This is a critical milestone for the Company as it finalises construction plans for its new state-of-the-art EcoGraf(TM) Battery Anode Material Facility that will be the first of its type internationally and will export products to the rapidly growing battery markets in Asia, Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean energy.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

