West Mining Identifies Several Geochemical Anomalies At Its Spanish Mountain West Project, Bc

Vancouver, Dec. 01, 2021 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce that it has received the analytical results and a summary report from Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. (CMG) for exploration work completed at the Company's 100% owned Spanish Mountain West gold project in southern-central British Columbia. The program was successful in identifying multi-element and multi-station soil anomalies of key pathfinder elements associated with gold mineralization at the nearby Spanish Mountain deposit.



The 1062 hectare Spanish Mountain West Property lies within the Quesnel Terrain and is predominately underlain by the Nicola Group volcanic and sedimentary rock package. Mineralization in the Spanish Mountain deposit is characterized as finely disseminated gold associated with pyrite in argillites and as polymetallic-gold veins hosted in Nicola volcanic sequences.



The CMG program identified shallow, low grade, pathfinder elements such as arsenic, mercury and bismuth. However, more importantly, base metals including lead, zinc, and copper +/- arsenic and silver were identified in soils across the property, all known indicators of gold in the area.

"The Company is very pleased with the field program and results from the work conducted by CMG on the project. Moving forward we will expand on these favourable results with follow-up geophysics and trenching," stated Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West Mining.

A total of 980 soil samples were collected from three separate grid areas: the Oscar North, Spanish Lake and Spanish Southwest.

The Oscar North Grid shows elevated base metals Cu-Pb-Zn and the shallow indicator element As. Most notable on this grid is a single station multi-element soil location in the center of the claim, exhibiting elevated As-Bi-Pb-Zn and is directly north of the Oscar gold showing. Also notable is the presence of elevated Pb-Zn results throughout the entirety of the grid. At the Oscar gold discovery immediately to the south, Skygold Ventures (BC ARIS #30144) outlined a 150 metre long soil anomaly with corresponding pyritic black argillite/phyllite rock samples assaying up to 2.11 ppm Au.

The Spanish Lake Grid was designed to extend an adjacent Au-in-soil anomaly located west of the grid. A weak As-Ag-Au trend was identified continuing 450 metres to the middle of the grid. A single Au-As anomalous station in the upper NE corner of this grid is in proximity to a structural inflection point defined by an adjacent gully; this station returned the highest gold value of the program.

On the Spanish Southwest Grid soil sampling clearly identified the contact between prospective Nicola basalts and the younger sedimentary rocks. Au-Ag-As values appear to trend for over 2 kilometres along this defined contact. The center of the grid displays a strong single-station multi-element soil anomaly (As-Cu-Zn-Ag), which is surrounded by weakly anomalous As-Au at neighbouring stations, all of which occur near the geological contact of interest. Follow-up work in this area is recommended, due to the strong As-Au correlation found by Bullion Gold to the east and the presence of elevated anomalies adjacent to the contact. Additionally, multiple stations of ~1g/t Ag exist in the southern portion of the grid, with weak Au anomalies and surrounding moderate Cu-Zn anomalies. Work performed by Bullion Gold Corp. (BC ARIS #32720) in 2007 immediately east of the Spanish Southwest area showed a positive gold-in-soil response (with correlative arsenic) on a similar mapped contact.

CMG has recommended additional exploration for the geochemically anomalous zones, including ground geophysics and excavator trenching in areas of shallow overburden. Geophysics will target the contact area between conductive argillites and resistive wacke sequences. This boundary is believed to be an important area of gold mineralization, along with Au hosted in low resistivity black argillites.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Coast Mountain Geological Ltd.

Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. (CMG) is an industry leading full-service mineral exploration consulting firm based in Vancouver, BC, that has been actively developing and advancing clients' projects varying from grassroots to mine development. For over 30 years CMG has provided worldwide geological services to our clients with a team of geoscience enthusiasts led by a balanced mix of youthful and seasoned industry professionals.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred, at a cut off of 0.25 g/t Au, contained within the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

